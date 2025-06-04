Share:

When the papal conclave came to a decision on their second day of voting on Wednesday, May 8th, their choice was a historic one. Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born cardinal, became the first American pope. Choosing to take the name Leo made him the fourteenth pope to do so.

Staff from St. Philip the Apostle, a Catholic parish across from PCC’s tennis courts, sat down to discuss their reactions, thoughts, and predictions on the papacy of Pope Leo XIV. Krista Corbello, director of the parish’s Newman Center, and Father Tony Gomez, spoke to the PCC Courier previously to reflect on the significance of Pope Francis’ death.

Gomez thought that the conclave would last longer than two days.

“There’s so many new cardinals…they don’t know each other yet,” he commented. “I don’t want to make it sound political, but eventually you have to talk to each other, and talk about who you think the best candidate would be and why you think that.”

Corbello disagreed with Gomez regarding how long she guessed the conclave would last.

“I kind of was telling people, ‘I think we’ll have a new pope by Friday,’ so within 48 hours I was pretty certain,” she said. “But only because I did some research and found out that the longest conclave was 3.5 years or something,” she explained.

Despite Corbello’s prediction that the pope would be chosen within the first week of voting, she was surprised with the timing.

“I was planning on turning on the livestream at 10 a.m., so when I received some texts around 9, you know, 10:15, something like that…I was surprised,” she said.

When asked what their reactions were when hearing that the new pope was American, both Corbello and Gomez expressed surprise.

“The day before it was announced, somebody said to me, ‘You think we’ll ever have an American pope?’ I said, ‘Yeah, not in our lifetime…’” Gomez shared.

Corbello explained that on the day of the new pope’s election, she saw on a livestream that the white smoke was billowing from the Vatican and rushed to the Newman Center, where she found a PCC student, as well as a fellow employee, and they promptly threw an event they deemed “a papal party potluck.”

“It was great, and some people were bringing over food,” Corbello said.

She adds that when Prevost’s name was announced on a livestream, she didn’t know who he was. However, she notes that someone in the room had mentioned the new pope’s nation of origin prior to the announcement of his name on the livestream.

“I guess…a press release had dropped or something before it showed up on our livestream and so someone else in the room was saying, ‘It’s an American pope,’ and I was like, ‘no, it’s not.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, he’s American.’ And I was like, ‘South American?’ And they’re like, ‘No, U.S. American.’ And I was totally shocked…” Corbello said. “I’m like, we’re so young as a country. Are we mature enough for this?” she added with a laugh.

Gomez noted the work that the new pope had done with impoverished communities.

“He has a lot of international experience…I think that was the big determining factor, his work with the poor, in poor countries.”

When asked what impression Pope Leo XIV had had on them yet, Corbello and Gomez had taken note of a few things. Corbello mentioned something she had seen the pope say to a crowd.

“He was addressing specifically the media, and I studied communications in college, and I really enjoyed…his take on it.”

Corbello paraphrased Prevost’s words to his audience of media representatives.

“[It’s] a great responsibility to be a person in media…you’re not only participating in history as it’s happening, but you’re documenting it,” she said. “And so he gave a lot of encouraging words.”

Corbello found importance in this address due to what she described as the “media centric” nature of the current world.

“The fact that he addressed them, I thought, was really cool, and in the way that he did it,” she said.

She also reflected on the presence of media and press in relation to Pope Leo’s recognition of them.

“There are certain things that are positive and negative with the way that the media has multiplied or, you know, been so accessible, and I think he’s contemplating those things,” she explained.

Corbello mentioned an interview of Prevost that she had seen where he mentions “the need for…good conversation and dialogue” as well as “deep thinking.”

“Just seeing a lot of his thought on it, he’s a very comprehensive, thoughtful, contemplative guy,” she said.

Additionally, Corbello found significance in Prevost’s Augustinian background. She and Gomez explained that Augustinian spirituality is rooted in Saint Augustine, a bishop who lived from 354 to 430 AD.

“Augustin had his own conversion, so a lot of people are calling (Prevost) the pope of restless hearts because one quote from Augustin that I know a lot of people are drawn to is, ‘Our hearts are restless, oh God, until they rest in you.’

The new pope even addressed this connection in his opening speech, calling himself the son of Augustine.

“I think just that the fact that we have another religious pope…you can see how their spirituality is…rooted in these early church fathers, and I think there’s a certain wisdom there, because this is an order that’s been existing for what hundreds of years…so we have a lot of wisdom to glean on from what he has experienced and learned…,” said Corbello.

Gomez mentioned that the new pope’s family being present definitely breaks from the norm.

“We’ve gotten to see something that you, in my lifetime, have never seen with another pope, which is the interaction with his family…just to see the closeness of the brothers and how they relate to each other,” said Gomez. “You never hear about a pope’s family. Maybe they’re already dead or or who knows, but getting to see that makes him feel approachable…not distant at all.”

When reflecting on Prevost’s Augustinian faith, Gomez was reminded of Martin Luther, of whom he says “came all the separation of Christianity.”

Gomez considers the potential of a pope to unite all divisions of Christian faith.

“I thought, well, I hope, you know, when an Augustinian caused the separation, I hope this one starts bringing it back together…That’d be kind of one of those strange ways that God works in us…then after you look back, you can see the circle coming back around,” he said.

Uniting the denominations of Christianity would be no simple task; in the order’s hundreds of years this has never happened.

“If he could reunite the Orthodox and the Catholic Church…he might go down in history as the greatest pope ever if he could just do that,” Gomez added.

When asked why he thinks that divided groups should be unified in this sense, Gomez related both religious teachings and history of the church to his answer.

“This division in Christianity was never what (Christ’s) plan was, and you know we had abuses in the church…with Martin Luther, about… indulgences, particularly that started the whole thing,” said Gomez. “But after the… argument about indulgence…he corrected all the abuses…and didn’t intend to separate from the church, but…that’s what happened.”

When asked the significance of the pope’s choice of name, Gomez and Corbello both spoke of Pope Leo XIII, the last pope to have the name Leo, who was the pope from 1878 to 1903, when the development of industries and technologies were affecting people and the world at large.

Corbello mentioned a video where she saw the current pope meeting with cardinals and discussing the future.

“…He talks about this kind of new era of a revolution, especially on the brink of AI technology…And so he chose this name to kind of honor that guy,” shared Corbello.

Gomez thought that Pope Leo’s choice of name would carry some weight, and that it “certainly wasn’t accidental.” However, the name still surprised him.

“You never expected the name Leo,” he said.

Corbello said that she actually did predict the name, but said that “for fun,” she guessed the name Augustine, which ironically did relate to this new pope’s background.

“I was rooting for Joseph the First,” she added.

In terms of other expectations for the pope, Gomez and Corbello reflected on Pope Leo XVI’s future in the position.

Corbello mentioned that she looked forward to having a pope who speaks English, as it might be of value to young people in America. She brought up the value of a personal experience she had when hearing John Paul II, a pope of Polish origin, speaking English.

“When I saw just a clip of a video of John Paul II, who I’m certainly a daughter of…when I heard a clip of him speaking English for the first time like last year, I cried.” “…I didn’t know how important it was for me to hear the pope in English,” said Corbello.

Gomez thought of the frequency with which Pope Francis was misquoted or misinterpreted, and he considered that Prevost will differ in some ways.

“Leo will be a little more circumspect about what he says,” Gomez predicted.

