The Academic Senate (AS) at Pasadena City College rebuked a group of faculty members for sharing an “unauthorized” newsletter that was not approved by the AS Executive Board, in what they called a newsletter full of myths, lies, and opinions that lacked “collegiality.”

“Please be advised that this newsletter does not represent, nor has it been authorized by the 40+ members of the Academic Senate board,” the email said. “The ‘newsletter’ in question is full of misinformation, untruths and the opinion of one (or very few) faculty member(s).’”

However, Associate Professor of English as a Second Language Melissa Michelson disputes the claim that the newsletter she and a number of other professors who wished to remain unnamed created was “unauthorized.” Michelson maintains there are no specific bylaws, shared governance procedures or rules that would elicit such a claim from the AS.

Michelson said the goal of the newsletter was to inform PCC faculty about supposed AS violations of the Brown Act — a California law that ensures citizens have a right to access public meetings, which includes The Academic Senate. Which Included additional claims of wrongdoing and violations of the bylaws and rules.

When asked about specific rules being violated or not followed that were cited by the newsletter, a lot of the issues were attributed to human error and misunderstandings among professors at their bi-weekly Academic Senate meetings, according to both AS President Gena Lopez and Vice President Armia Walker.

In the interview with Lopez and Walker they said the newsletter took fragments of the truth and twisted it to fit the narrative of a professor “who had an ax to grind.”

“The newsletter] misconstrued the truth and I think that’s what a lot of it did,” Lopez said. “It took bits and pieces of the truth and then tried to manipulate it to make it seem like it was something nefarious. We’re all faculty and we’re trying to work in the service of faculty and I think that it’s unfortunate that you know it comes to one or very few people who have an issue with how their voices get amplified over others, and that’s unfortunate.”

While there is no direct inclusion of faculty newsletters or regulation restricting their distribution in the AS bylaws and regulations, Lopez said that it had to be approved by the over 40 member AS executive board and in this case there had been no such authorization or approval. Without any approval by the AS it’s just an opinion.

One of the main complaints that both Lopez and Walker had with the “unauthorized” newsletter was the fact that it was using PCC resources for something that was not authorized and used as a way to spread an opinion of a single or very few professors.

“She’s using images of the college,” Lopez said, referring to Michelson. “She’s using PCC’s name to speak for all of Faculty. We already have a Faculty Association. She’s stepping on so many toes and using campus resources to smear people.”

When asked about retaliatory tactics against those being critical or having opinions about the AS Lopez and Walker explained the process on how faculty can be a part of a committee and how it is not at all tied to issues with that faculty member, referring to Michelson, but instead with the number of people on each committee and whether there is remaining capacity or not.

The on campus faculty union does share a newsletter but it only publishes once a semester, according to Michelson. She claims this is not often enough to keep faculty up to date about campus affairs. PCC administration does indeed share a weekly email directly with faculty with a roundup of news and campus events, PCC spokesperson Alex Boekelheide said via email.

The Academic Senate’s only form of public and faculty communication is through their BoardDocs minutes and their board meetings agendas. BoardDocs is a service that PCC’s Board of Trustees and Academic Senate use to publish meeting agendas, documents and schedules. Michelson argues this is not enough to inform faculty about the inner workings of the AS and how it is being run.

“Not often enough to inform the faculty about their campus,” Michelson said. “We thought it would be a good idea to have more communication to faculty rather than less.”

In a college wide survey published in August 2022 communication was highlighted as an issue at PCC, a reason Michelson wanted a faculty run newsletter on campus. It underscored the lack of transparency and communication between faculty and shared governance. Though, it does not specifically note professors’ concerns about attributing their names to public documents like newsletters.

Another concern from Michelson is the fact that the faculty who participated in the writing process have concerns connecting their names to articles that are critical of shared governance or PCC’s administration because of possible retaliation whether that is being denied sabbatical, not being granted tenure, be given unfavorable schedules, or not given a committee position on the Academic Senate. This is more concerning for part-time faculty who have even less job protections than full-time professors, or those that have earned tenure.

There was not an exact number given on how many professors participated in the writing and submission process for the March newsletter, but Michelson said that there have already been additional submissions for their upcoming April edition. Even though the AS had its issues with the newsletter, it would continually be published on a monthly basis, according to Michelson.

This story has been updated