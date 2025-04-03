Share:

On April 2, PCC held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the opening of the replacement Sarafian (U) Building, posthumously named after esteemed former Superintendent-President Armen Sarafian.

The ceremony highlighted the future of the STEM program and the contributions of the community over the 10 year process of the building’s modernization and reconstruction.

Current PCC Superintendent-President Dr. José A. Gómez was surrounded by elected officials, faculty, staff, students, architects, Board of Trustee members, former state senators, the Mayor of Pasadena, and members of the Sarafian Family as he led the ceremony.

Many people from the community, such as professors, students, and Board of Trustee Members shared their thoughts on new materials, proper classrooms, and the overall structure.

Chemistry Professor Benson Ngo, is among one of the faculty members looking forward to potentially teaching in the building. He expressed his thoughts on seeing students excited to be a part of the Sarafian building’s history.

“It’s great. It’s state of the art. Now that it’s a new building we have less problems, less issues” said Ngo. “Students are definitely excited to be here and feel that they’re a part of something new and with updated equipment for classes.”

However an occurring concern for faculty and staff is the amount of classrooms the Sarafian Building holds. The building is more than 100,000 square feet and five stories high but holds the same amount of classrooms, lecture halls, and restrooms as the previous structure.

PCC Foundation Interim Executive Director Frank Cardenas shared his thoughts on moving away from the Science Village and reassured the community that work is being done to continue advancing PCC’s campus.

“The fact that faculty have taught in the science village for so long, looking forward to the opportunity to teach in this first class facility says a lot about their commitment to our students” said Cardenas. “My advice to all faculty and staff is to remain patient as we do everything we can to continue to upgrade all of our facilities.”

The structure was built to resemble the architecture of the entire campus, with the exception of the Center for the Arts building. The first and fifth floors are home to multiple student lounges which overlook PCC’s campus.

The ceremony concluded with tours set to showcase these new study rooms, classrooms, labs, and modern technology.

PCC Student Clarinde Sanft is a pre-med major looking forward to experiencing science classes and using the equipment for labs.

“I used to take a bunch of classes in the science village and it was really cramped. The ventilation was horrible especially working with gas chambers and chemicals,” said Sanft. “I am excited for more gender neutral bathrooms that open more options on campus so I’m happy we have all this now.”

Despite the building being open and ready for action many classrooms remain unavailable for use until professors are authorized to hold their sessions.

Pasadena Board of Trustee Member Tammy Silver shared her excitement and insights into when faculty and students may be able to use the classrooms.

“We are opening this building to more and more classes in the future, so there’ll be additional classes starting here after spring break, and even more classes next fall,” said Silver.

