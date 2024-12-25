Share:

I come from an island in the far south—New Zealand. When I moved to the United States in 2019, I never imagined that Los Angeles would have an island of its own. But it does, and it’s called Catalina Island. After years of procrastination, I finally decided to visit and compare it to the island I grew up on. This report documents my weekend trip to Catalina Island with my mother, Kaye Briden.



Part One: The Voyage from San Pedro to Two Harbors and Avalon

After missing our scheduled ferry, the kind staff at Catalina Express rebooked us for the 2:55 PM trip to Two Harbors and Avalon. While waiting at the port, we enjoyed lunch at the Catalina Express Café. I highly recommend their spicy chicken wrap.

Once aboard the ferry, we joined a mix of hikers, families, and young couples. I chose to sit on the top deck, eager to take in the views. As we left San Pedro, we passed a towering freight ship, its immense size fascinating a young boy named Sam Blake (top left image), traveling with his grandfather. From their animated conversation, I suspected Sam’s grandfather might have been a dockworker, as he shared a wealth of knowledge about the San Pedro docks.

As we cruised into open water, the captain announced we would pass through a large pod of dolphins. Looking around, I saw splashes and fins breaking the surface in every direction—easily the largest boil-up I’ve ever witnessed (image below).

At Two Harbors, we passed a bustling fishing boat named Triton, with a small, wildliferich island behind it, home to birds, seals, and other aquatic creatures.

Departing Two Harbors, the sky turned a warm orange as the sun set, casting a glow over the sea. Birds seemed to celebrate the fading light with one last flight before dark. As the Catalina Express made its way to Avalon, the sunset gave way to a crisp evening chill. While most passengers retreated to the warmth of the cabin, a few, like Andrew and Erin Bentlage (bottom left image), braved the cold to enjoy the final moments of daylight.

By the time we reached Avalon, the city’s twinkling lights were visible in the distance. I captured a photo that told three stories in one frame: a couple embracing as they admired Avalon, Andrew enjoying the view, and my mother, Kaye, recording the arrival on her phone.

Part Two: Exploring Avalon

After a quick golf cart taxi ride to our accommodation, I ventured out for a night walk with two jerseys on and my camera in hand. Despite the brisk weather, many tourists strolled along the promenade, basking in the glow of Avalon’s lights. One of my favorite photos from the trip was taken during this walk.

The next morning, we rented a golf cart for $60 an hour and followed Avalon’s scenic routes. One route took us up a mountain, where we found a signpost pointing to landmarks and locations around the world. Sadly, New Zealand wasn’t on it. After listening to the golf cart struggle up the hill for ten minutes, we reached the starting point of the Catalina Island Zip-Line Tours. Cyclists also made their way up the mountain, some visibly struggling on the steep incline. From the mountaintop, we enjoyed breathtaking views. I took a photo of the road winding steeply down to the Pacific Ocean, with Los Angeles faintly visible on the horizon.

Descending the hill, we encountered a couple speeding by on an electric bike (pictured above). Most transportation on the island is by golf cart or electric bike, and the lack of strict safety regulations reminded me of home.

Before leaving Avalon, we dined at Antonio’s Pizzeria, where we savored a specialty sourdough pepperoni pizza paired with Germany’s finest Hefe Weissbier. The warmth and hospitality made for a memorable dining experience.

At the docks, the festive Christmas lights and decorations provided a charming backdrop to our departure. Normally, I’m against holiday decorations in November, but this was an exception.

Part Three: Back to San Pedro

The ocean between Avalon and San Pedro was calm, lulling many passengers to sleep. After an hour, we arrived at San Pedro, where the illuminated docks welcomed us back.

As the ferry docked, workers efficiently tied the boat to the pier and passengers quickly disembarked.

Final Thoughts

My mother and I thoroughly enjoyed our trip to Catalina Island. Despite the chilly weather, it was a quiet, cozy getaway that reminded us of New Zealand. The Catalina Express is an affordable and efficient way to access the island, just a 45-minute drive from Pasadena.

A weekend on Catalina—whether for hiking, snorkeling, or simply exploring—is highly recommended!

