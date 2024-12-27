Eizen Yap/Courier
Megan Chan plays the xylophone and Rachel Chiang plays the marimba during practice before their competition on Saturday, on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Every year Temple City’s Performing Arts competes against other high schools at different high school stadiums. From practicing with each other then packing up for the bus, to wearing their uniforms and playing until evening. This gallery shows the amount of time and dedication the students put into their music. Temple City High School scored 83.150, 7th place out of 13 competing bands in Division 5A in their last competition of the year.
Drum major Madison Lee conducts band practice before their competiton at Temple City High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Drummer Ryan Selders takes a break from the drums during practice before their competition on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Trumpet player Julia Yu does band drills with rows of players during practice for their competition on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Flute players Lulu D'Orange and Kelly Chen and base clarinet players Bruce Pierkarsa and Eddie Wang practices before their competition at Temple City High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Drumline practicing their instrument before their competition on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Trumpet player Jackson Kidd practices his solo for their 2024 field show, the Sour Standoff at Temple City High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Jay Liu and Jingrou Wu loads tubas onto a truck at Temple City High School before they leave for a competition at California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Sofia Sauri wipes Danielle Ding's lip while she eats a cheeseburger for lunch on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Band students sit around a circle in the band room waiting for seniors to say their senior goodbyes at Temple City High School before their competition on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Bruce Piekarsa and other band members get on the bus to leave for California High School at Temple City High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Band members Arthur Wang and James Oloresisimo pack their instruments under the bus before they leave for California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Madison Lee counts heads of band members on the bus before they leave for California High School at Temple City High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
A view of the freeway route going from Temple City High School to California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Front ensemble unloads a timpani cart out of a truck at California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Emilie Mercado gets help for his shako from a parent volunteer At California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Band Director Reginald Cordero moves a drum set from inside the trucks at California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Daniel Tijoe and Crystal Chien walk onto the football field with their instruments and props about to perform their 2024 field show, the Sour Standoff at California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
The band performs their 2024 field show, the Sour Standoff with color guard members at California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Temple City High School band leadership salutes as they receive their final score on the football field of California High School on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Temple City High School scored 83.150, 7th place out of 13 competing bands in Division 5A in their last competition of the year.
