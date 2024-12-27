Share:

Every year Temple City’s Performing Arts competes against other high schools at different high school stadiums. From practicing with each other then packing up for the bus, to wearing their uniforms and playing until evening. This gallery shows the amount of time and dedication the students put into their music. Temple City High School scored 83.150, 7th place out of 13 competing bands in Division 5A in their last competition of the year.



Follow: