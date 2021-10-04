Gallery | October 4, 2021 | By Mandy Lam/Courier Pasadena City College students sit in the shade on campus on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The first day of Fall is cool and sunny as PCC students sat outdoors. About the Author Latest Articles New Season - October 4, 2021Photo Gallery: People and Pets - January 15, 20212020 Presidential Election by 2020 Fall Photojournalism Students - November 21, 2020Scene: Hairless cat party - October 25, 2018View All Articles Scene: Live events make a comeback post-COVID.