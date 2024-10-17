Isidro Lopez/Courier
Chayse Hoon #11 hits the ball against Compton defenders during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
This gallery features a collection of photographs from the women’s volleyball matches held at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado campus in September and October 2024. The images capture the dynamic action and teamwork of our athletes as they compete against various teams. Enjoy the moments of skill, determination, and sportsmanship!
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Outside hitter Biko Hollie, #4, taking a swing at the ball, while Juyeon Lee, #3, takes cover at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium, at Pasadena City College, in Pasadena, CA on October 4th, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Outside Hitter Elena Uribe, #7, and Middle Hitter Maggie Hunter, #2, putting up a block against East Los Angeles’ Middle Hitter Toni Timms, #19, at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium, at Pasadena City College, in Pasadena, CA on October 4th, 2024. Also pictured is Opposite Hitter Mahrie Bedjakian, #16, taking cover.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Coach, Mike Terrill, observing Middle Hitter Maggie Hunter, #2, put up a block against East Los Angeles’ Gabriela Lara-Garcia, #16, at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium, at Pasadena City College, in Pasadena, CA on October 4th, 2024. Outside Hitter Biko Hollie, #4, takes cover.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Machijah Harville, 18, of West Covina, spikes the ball during PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at the Pasadena City College Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball player #11, Chase Hoon, spikes the ball against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Marina Sequra, 18, of Rancho Cucamonga, sets the ball during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball player #11, Chase Hoon, spikes the ball against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Chase Hoon, 19, of Arcadia, spikes the ball during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball player #4, Biko Hollie, spikes the ball against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball player #5, Brianna Galvan, sets the ball to start the match against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Team meeting while taking a break during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball team waits for the lights to turn on after a fuse during a match against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball team cheers after winning a point against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Teamates Chase Hood, 19, of Arcadia, and Machijah Harville, 18, of West Covina, leap toward the ball as it hits the ground during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball player #4, Biko Hollie, spikes the ball against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s volleyball team cheers after winning a point against Long Beach women’s volleyball in the Hutto-Patterson gym at Pasadena City College on September 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Marina Sequra, 18, of Rancho Cucamonga, tips the ball during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Teammates help a player who fell during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Chase Hoon, 19, of Arcadia, spikes the ball during the PCC women’s volleyball game against San Diego Mesa at Pasadena City College’s Hutto-Patterson gymnasium in Pasadena, California on September 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
PCC players Biko Hollie #4 and Machijah Harville #9 attempt to block a spike from Mt. San Jacinto’s players Hailey Frary #27 and Jade Tolliver #16 during their volleyball match between Pasadena City College and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
PCC’s Biko Hollie #4 executes a powerful jump serve as her teammates watch intently during the volleyball match between Pasadena City College and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
The ball hovers mid-air as players from both teams eagerly anticipate its descent, ready to make their next move during the volleyball match between Pasadena City College and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colo
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Josephine Springer #24 from Mt. San Jacinto prepares for a crucial serve as her teammates and opponents look on during the volleyball match between Pasadena City College and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Pasadena City College and Mt. San Jacinto players are focused as PCC players leap into action to return the ball during the volleyball match at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on PCC’s Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Pasadena City College players Biko Hollie #4, Kamea Vongfak #8, Machijah Harville #9, Marina Segura #10, Juyeon Lee #3, and Elena Uribe #7 share the excitement with each other, celebrating a point against Mt. San Jacinto during the volleyball match at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus, September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Biko Hollie #4 of Pasadena City College rises for a powerful spike during the volleyball match against Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Pasadena City College players Savannah Curtis #14 and Shaylee Ungos #17 leap to block a spike during the volleyball match between PCC and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Shaylee Ungos #17 of Pasadena City College rises above the net for a powerful spike, challenging Mt. San Jacinto blockers Megan Gajda #7 and Lorena Lopez #15 during the volleyball match between PCC and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Josephine Springer #24 from Mt. San Jacinto tosses the ball, while PCC’s Machijah Harville #09 and Brianna Galvan #05 block the ball during the volleyball match between PCC and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Chayse Hoon #11 and Machijah Harville #9 of PCC attempt a block but miss as Mt. San Jacinto team successfully sends the ball over the net during the volleyball match between PCC and Mt. San Jacinto at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC players celebrate a point gained during a 3-0 victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Machijah Harville #9 Tips the ball, while Compton player Pressure Sighn #3 tries to defend during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Chayse Hoon #11 getting ready to spike the for the volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Chayse Hoon #11 getting ready to spike the for the volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Chayse Hoon #11 spiking the ball against two defenders in a match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Brianna Galvan #5 Celebrates point while Compton player Abigail Gooch #7 Walks out of frame during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Machijah Harville #9 and Shaylee Ungos #17 try to block a Spiked ball from Compton player Abigail Gooch #7 tries to defend during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Kamea Vongfak #8 Serving the ball for the volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Machijah Harville #9 Tips the ball over as Compton players Evelyn Gonzalez #33 and Aileen Lucas #31 tries to defend during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Shaylee Ungos #17 Spiking the ball agasint two Sanbernardino Volleyball players for the volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC players celebrate a point gained during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Brianna Galvan #5 Spikes the ball during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Chayse Hoon #11 Spikes the ball during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College players celebration for a volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Chayse Hoon #11 Spikes the ball against Compton defenders during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College players watching at the volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Maggie Hunter #9 Spiking the ball in warm-up in preperation for a volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Elena Uribe #7 Spikes the ball, while Compton player Aileen Lucas #31 tries to block during a 3-0 PCC victory in a volleyball match between PCC and Compton at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on October 2, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College player Savannah Curtis #14 with an apprent injury during warm ups in preperation for a volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Pasadena City College players Kamea Vongfak #8 and Machijah Harville #9 blocking ball from San Bernardino player #8 Ariana Romero for a volleyball match between PCC and San Bernardino Valley at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on the PCC Colorado Campus on September 6, 2024.
