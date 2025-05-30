Share:

The gallery showcases the artistic eye and journalistic skill of Courier photographers Justice Aragon, Desiree Brewington, Anastasia Kiek, Eizen Yap, and Lamar Collins. Tasked with capturing ten specific subjects across PCC’s campus—1) holding hands, 2) puddle, 3) bicyclist, 4) textbook, 5) pink shoes, 6) a police cadet, 7) construction hardhat, 8) sleeping in class, 9) music, and 10) art being created—the photographers used composition, depth, and creativity to elevate everyday scenes. Viewers are invited to explore each image and decide whether the photographer truly found what they were looking for.

