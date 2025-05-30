Justice Araon/Courier
Students at a campus club table talk with a passerby during midday outreach in the quad in Pasadena Ca at PCC on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
The gallery showcases the artistic eye and journalistic skill of Courier photographers Justice Aragon, Desiree Brewington, Anastasia Kiek, Eizen Yap, and Lamar Collins. Tasked with capturing ten specific subjects across PCC’s campus—1) holding hands, 2) puddle, 3) bicyclist, 4) textbook, 5) pink shoes, 6) a police cadet, 7) construction hardhat, 8) sleeping in class, 9) music, and 10) art being created—the photographers used composition, depth, and creativity to elevate everyday scenes. Viewers are invited to explore each image and decide whether the photographer truly found what they were looking for.
Justice Aragon/Courier
Two PCC students hold hands while walking in the quad at PCC in Pasadena Ca on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
My neighbbor Haily lu and her daughter Kelen Lu, out on their nightly walk, in Rosemead, CA on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Ethan Combro and Maiores Foster hold hands as they go to the Pizzazz for the Pink Pony Club Prom on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
PCC students Gray Lina & Jeremy Cortez, majoring in Film, sit on the grass before the Center for the Arts on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
A puddle in a trash area on the PCC Colorado campus on May 21, 2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
A student steps cautiously near a puddle in the PCC parking lot in Pasadena Ca at PCC on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Puddle at the women’s bathroom in the R building on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
Parked in a puddle at Santa Anita Mall, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
Bicyclist passing by while getting into my car, near PCC campus, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Ethan Dawang prepares to ride his bike to leave campus on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
PCC student, David Hairston, majoring in English, with his e-bike on the PCC Colorado campus on May 21, 2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
A student rides an e-bike past the new PCC U-Building on Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Pasadena Ca at PCC. Electric bikes are a growing form of transportation across campus.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Sign language and Chinese 1 textbooks sitting on the shelves of the campus bookstore on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
PCC student, Gayathri Saravanan (Giya), majoring in Design Media Foundation, with 2 textbooks sits on the bench on the third floor of the Center for the Arts on the PCC Colorado campus on May 21, 2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
A textbook shelf inside the PCC bookstore in Pasadena Ca at PCC on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC music library, in the Center of the Arts building, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Wendy Buckley and Natalie Alvarado catch up in front of the CA building as Natalie picks up her keys on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
PCC student, Jazlyn Jacobo, majoring in Art, in pink shoes on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
Student worker Connie Trinh, grabbing a Music Anthology book for a student, from the music library, in the music lab, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
PCC police cadet, Immanuel Penn, at the Quad on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Police Cadets check their phone sitting in a golf cart near the D building on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC cadet riding around in the quad, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
A campus safety officer walks past students outside the C Building at Pasadena City College in Pasadena Ca on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
A worker Efren and his co-woker in white construction hard hats with a wheelbarrow on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
PCC banners encourage people to join trade careers near the Freeman Center on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Destiny Farrant sleeps with music playing on the lawn in the Quad on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
Probably a PCC sleeping student near the Memorial monument on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
Early mornings in the music lab, student worker Jared Ejigu dozing off during his morning shift, in the Music Lab, on campus , on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
A student naps during a break while others talk nearby in Pasadena Ca at Pasadena City College on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
A PCC student practices guitar outside the Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Pasadena Ca at PCC. The studens gathered between classes in a shaded courtyard.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
PCC music major student practicing on the piano for her final, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier PCC students ?bigail Noyola, majoring in Communications, and Christian Nuila, majoring in Piano, in the music lab in the Center for the Arts on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Tal Day practices the electric guitar at the Basement floor of the CA building for his music classes on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
Student worker Connie Trinh, working on her art assigment, on Thursday, May 29,2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Nicole Ancheta and Xander Melkonian create carousel art books for Illustration class on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Justice Aragon/Courier
Students in the Jewelry and Metalsmithing class work on projects inside the Center for the Arts building on Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Pasadena Ca at PCC. The class focuses on detailed craftsmanship and design.
Anastasia Kiek / Courier
PCC students create art in the Illustration studio in the Center for the Arts on the PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
