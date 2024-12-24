Kirk Mattu/Courier
Ashley Vera (21) attempts a goal against Saddleback College at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College lost the Southern California Regional Finals 3-0.
This gallery captures the moments of the Southern California Regional Finals, where Pasadena City College faced off against Saddleback College at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Despite a valiant effort from the PCC team, the match concluded with a 3-0 victory for Saddleback. The images highlight the passion, teamwork, and resilience displayed by the players and coaches throughout this pivotal game.
Isabela Guerrero (17) makes a header during the Southern California Regional Finals against Saddleback College, where Pasadena City College lost 3-0, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Charlie Gallardo (22) is closed in between Saddleback College’s Allison Lozano (2) and Mason Morton (18) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College lost the Southern California Regional Finals 3-0.
Hailey Hull (2) attempts to get past Saddleback College’s Katelyn Peters (8) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College lost the Southern California Regional Finals 3-0.
Itzel Nunez (18) battles for a goal against Saddleback College’s Allison Lozano (2) at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College lost the Southern California Regional Finals 3-0.
Alexa Espinoza-Gutierrez (9) catches a pass against Saddleback College at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Pasadena City College lost the Southern California Regional Finals 3-0.
Delilah Vazquez (16) dribbles a game ball during the Southern California Regional Finals against Saddleback College, where Pasadena City College lost 3-0, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Isabela Guerrero (17) comforts Alexa Espinoza-Gutierrez (9) after losing the Southern California Regional Finals against Saddleback College 3-0 at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
pasadena City College’s women’s soccer huddle after losing the Southern California Regional Finals to Saddleback College 3-0 at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Assistant Coaches Danielle Jones and David Garcia walk to the locker rooms during half time with Head Coach Terryn Soelberg during the Southern California Regional Finals against Saddleback College, where Pasadena City College lost 3-0, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
