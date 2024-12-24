Share:

This gallery captures the moments of the Southern California Regional Finals, where Pasadena City College faced off against Saddleback College at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Despite a valiant effort from the PCC team, the match concluded with a 3-0 victory for Saddleback. The images highlight the passion, teamwork, and resilience displayed by the players and coaches throughout this pivotal game.



