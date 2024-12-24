By: Posted on
This gallery captures the moments of the Southern California Regional Finals, where Pasadena City College faced off against Saddleback College at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Despite a valiant effort from the PCC team, the match concluded with a 3-0 victory for Saddleback. The images highlight the passion, teamwork, and resilience displayed by the players and coaches throughout this pivotal game.

