Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy with tambourine and Radhika Khandelwal, PCC Intercultural Engagement Director, lying on a mat in a relaxing pose during Soul Care Spring Event "Sound Healing for PCC Students" in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy, leads “Sound Healing for PCC Students” with soothing rhythms and gentle presence. This Soul Care Spring Event offered a serene moment for rest and renewal inside the Creveling Lounge on PCC’s Colorado campus, March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy plays a musical instrument while participants lie on mats in relaxing pose during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy plays sound bowls during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy plays the gong during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy and participants lying onmats during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy play a big sound bath during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy plays sound bowls while participants lie on mats in relaxing pose during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy during Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” sit on the mats in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy and participants at the end of the Soul Care Spring Event “Sound Healing for PCC Students” in Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on March 19, 2025.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
