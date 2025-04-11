By: Posted on
Luz Rios, soundbath coach and owner of 12 Rays Energy, leads “Sound Healing for PCC Students” with soothing rhythms and gentle presence. This Soul Care Spring Event offered a serene moment for rest and renewal inside the Creveling Lounge on PCC’s Colorado campus, March 19, 2025.

