Ebner/Courier
A pothole on Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena, California on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 1:38pm.
Courier photographers captured the daily struggles faced by drivers and cyclists navigating the deteriorating roads of Pasadena and surrounding neighborhoods. Cracks, potholes, and uneven pavement highlight the urgent need for infrastructure improvements in the area.
Ebner/Courier
A large ridge in the road on Arroyo Parkway in South Pasadena, California on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 1:48pm.
Ebner/Courier
A very narrow section of Hermosa street in South Pasadena, California on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 1:45pm. This street allows parking on both sides making for inconvenient passing for two-way traffic.
Ebner/Courier
An extremely steep and narrow driveway in Highland Park on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 1:54pm.
Ebner/Courier
A set of speed bumps on Cresthaven Drive in Pasadena on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 1:50pm. These speed bumps are especially bumpy.
Ebner/Courier
A section of bumpy and warped pavement on Arroyo Parkway in South Pasadena, California on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 1:49pm. This street has a 35mph speed limit and if you hit this one spot at over 15 miles per hour you will bottom out your car.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
The intersection of Michigan Avenue and Blanche Street in Pasadena, CA, on May 10, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
The intersection of Oak Knoll Avenue and Arden Road in Pasadena, CA, on May 11, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
The intersection of Madison Avenue and Fillmore Street in Pasadena, CA, on May 11, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
?idewalk repair at ?altech in Pasadena, CA, on May 11, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Bad road at the exit from Tournament Park in Pasadena, CA, on May 11, 2025.
