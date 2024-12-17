Isidro Lopez/Courier
Reflection on a puddle at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena on December 04 2024
This gallery showcases the interplay of light and surfaces across Pasadena City College campus and other urban settings, revealing moments of unexpected beauty. The photographs capture reflections in pools of water, glass windows, and polished interiors, creating intriguing layers of perspective and depth. Each photograph invites the viewer to pause and uncover hidden stories within these urban and academic landscapes.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC student’s reflection on the wall of the Freeman Center for Career and Completion at PCC Colorado campus on December 3, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Reflections outside of the Center of the Arts building on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Reflection on a window at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena on December 04 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC students’ reflection on the glass doors of the Conference Center at PCC Colorado campus on December 3, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
The hallway of the third floor of the C building on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Reflection of Pasadena Mountains on a PCC door in Pasadena City College on December 09 2024
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Reflections on the glass showcase with banners in the wall of the Robbins Building at PCC Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
The water stream reflection in front of the Shatford LIbrary on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
Reflection on Swimming Pool in Pasadena City College on December 09 2024
Eizen Yap/Courier
Reflective tiles at an empty Cloverleaf Bakery in Temple City on Thursday, December 5, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Reflection on the door window of the Robbins Building at PCC Colorado Campus on December 3, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Reflection on the window of a house on 411 Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA, on December 3, 2024.
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
