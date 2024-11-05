Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player #19, Marissa Granados, throws the ball into the net during the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024.
Share:
This gallery captures the Pasadena City College women’s water polo team in action, showcasing the rhythm and routine of their matches. Each game brought its own set of challenges as players navigated the intensity of competition.
The images highlight the camaraderie and spirit within the team as they engaged with their opponents in the pool. This season has provided valuable experience, helping the athletes build teamwork and resilience.
Paige Cizek/Courier Pasadena City College women’s waterpolo head coach, Terry Stoddard, is giving a pep talk to the players during a time out at the match between Mt. San Antonio College at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo goalkeeper, Rae Jiao, grabs the ball before going in the net at the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player #19, Marissa Granados, throws the ball into the goal scoring the point at the match between Mt. San Antonio College at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player throws the ball into the net scoring a point during the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo game between Mt. San Antonio College at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player #19, Marissa Granados, throws the ball into the net during the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo game between Mt. San Antonio College at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo goalkeeper, Rae Jiao, grabs the ball before going in the net during the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo head coach,Terry Stoddard, and team player #3, Luna Encinas, gives the team a pep talk before the next quarter starts at the Polytechnic Pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player #10, Emily Padilla, passes the ball to her teammate at the match between Mt. San Antonio College at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player #4, Daisy Reynoso, throws the ball into the net during the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier Mt. San Antonio College scores a point against the Lancers at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo player #19, Marissa Granados, throws the ball into the net during the match against Cerritos College at the Poly School pools in Pasadena, California on October 2, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Emily Padilla (10) of Pasadena City College battles Lacy Claburn (10) of Rio Hondo College for possession during the women’s water polo match between Pasadena City College and Rio Hondo College at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Alondra Vazquez (9) of Pasadena City College fights for the ball with Sunshine Rojas Garcia (20) of Rio Hondo College during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Rio Hondo College goalie Aundrea Garcia misses a shot during the women’s water polo match between Pasadena City College and Rio Hondo College at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Emily Padilla (10) of Pasadena City College competes with Sunshine Rojas Garcia (20) of Rio Hondo College for control of the ball during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Pasadena City College goalie Rae Jiao reaches to catch the ball as teammates Emily Padilla (10) and Alondra Vazquez (9) defend against Lacy Claburn (10) of Rio Hondo College during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierEmily Padilla (10) of Pasadena City College competes against Lacy Claburn (10) of Rio Hondo College for possession during the women’s water polo match between Pasadena City College and Rio Hondo College at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierPasadena City College goalie Rae Jiao watches as teammates Marissa Granados (19) and Angelina Dominguez (11) defend against Rio Hondo College’s Emily Narvaez (17) and Katherine Galindo (7) during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierPasadena City College women’s water polo Head Coach Terry Stoddard talks to players Jingxuan Chen (2), Ivy Samuel (12), Emily Padilla (10), and goalie Rae Jiao during a break in the match against Rio Hondo College at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierPasadena City College players Daisy Reynoso (4), Angelina Dominguez (11), and Ivy Samuel (12) swim at the start of the match against Rio Hondo College during the women’s water polo conference game at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14 Anastasia Kiek/CourierIvy Samuel (12) of Pasadena City College attempts a pass while being challenged by Emily Narvaez (17) of Rio Hondo College during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierRio Hondo’s goalie Aundrea Garcia defends during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierIvy Samuel (12) of Pasadena City College fights for possession with Lacy Claburn (10) of Rio Hondo College during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierEmily Padilla (10) and Daisy Reynoso (4) of Pasadena City College defend against Rio Hondo College’s Sofia Garcia (9) during the women’s water polo match at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/CourierThe referees monitor the game during the women’s water polo match between Pasadena City College and Rio Hondo College at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Anastasia Kiek/Courier Pasadena City College player Ivy Samuel (12) receives medical attention from PCC staff during the women’s water polo match against Rio Hondo College at the Polytechnical School pool in Pasadena on October 23, 2024. PCC lost 15-14. Paige Cizek/Courier PCC women’s waterpolo game between Mt. San Antonio College at Pasadena Poly school on September 18, 2024. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
Follow:
Post navigation