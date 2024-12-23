Share:

PCC’s women’s soccer team triumphed in a decisive 3-1 victory over Ventura College during Round 3 of the playoffs at Robinson Stadium. The fiercely contested match showcased PCC’s skilled defense and relentless offense, as players battled fiercely for possession and control. Several standout moments included impressive tackles, fast-paced sprints down the field, and precision shots on goal that secured the win.

