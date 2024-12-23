Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC's women's soccer players celebrate goal scored by Sydney Esquival (10) against Ventura College in PCC's Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024
PCC’s women’s soccer team triumphed in a decisive 3-1 victory over Ventura College during Round 3 of the playoffs at Robinson Stadium. The fiercely contested match showcased PCC’s skilled defense and relentless offense, as players battled fiercely for possession and control. Several standout moments included impressive tackles, fast-paced sprints down the field, and precision shots on goal that secured the win.
Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Isabela Guerrero (17) Battles for possession of the ball against Ventura players in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Tatiana Grigoryan (3) Clears ball against Ventura foward Yaraby Herrera (15)Scores in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Ashley Vera (21) Scores a header against Ventura College in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Sydney Esquival (10) Battles for possession against Ventura player Valeria Lopez (5) in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Destiny Delgado (8) Battles for possession against Ventura player Jazzy Moreno (9) in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Destiny Delgado (8) Tries to tackle Ventura player Jazzy Moreno (9) in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer head coach Terryn Soelberg gives instructions to her players on the sidelines in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Alexa Espinoza-Gutierrez (9) Dribbles around Ventura defenders Leslie Torres (4) in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Alexa Espinoza-Gutierrez (9) battles agaisnt Ventura’s Women’s soccer player Leslie Torres (4) in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier PCC’s women’s soccer player Charlie Gallardo (22) Weaves around Ventura defenders Jazzy Moreno(9) in PCC’s Round 3 playoff victory (3-1) against Ventura College at PCC in Robinson Stadium on November 26, 2024 Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
