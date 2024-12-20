Share:

PCC’s women’s basketball team faced off against Citrus College at Hutto Patterson Gym, showcasing their determination and teamwork on the court. The PCC players, dressed in yellow uniforms, gave their all, from aggressive defense to fast-paced attacks. On the sidelines, the team stayed focused, strategizing during breaks to push for victory. The game saw intense moments, with players diving for loose balls and battling for control.

