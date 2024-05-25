Seamus Bozeman is an Altadena resident and is currently the News Editor, Podcast Editor, and writes the newsletter at the Pasadena City College Courier. Before joining the Courier he wrote for his High School Newspaper commentating on humanitarian issues. Since beginning at the Courier in fall 2022 he has won several awards for his work, from a story on PCC's drought response to a story on News Deserts for the Courier's Magazine Spotlight, an investigation into PCC's pool and a podcast episode in spring 2023. He is currently pursuing degrees in Journalism, Political Science and Behavioral and Social Sciences. Outside of school he spends most of his time reading, writing fiction, cycling, drawing and hiking. He plans to transfer at the end of the spring 2024 semester to either Cal State Northridge or Chico State.