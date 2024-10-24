Share:

This gallery captures the dynamic action of Pasadena City College’s men’s soccer team during their matches in fall 2024. Featuring intense moments from games, these images showcase the skill, speed, and determination of the players as they battle it out on the field.

From sharp defensive plays to exciting shots on goal, each frame reflects the team’s commitment to excellence and teamwork. These matches highlight the energy and passion of PCC’s soccer program, bringing together athletes, fans, and the PCC community in support of the sport.

