Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College's Rayshon Roberts (30) stops a goal attempt from visiting Cerritos College in PCC's second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
This gallery captures the dynamic action of Pasadena City College’s men’s soccer team during their matches in fall 2024. Featuring intense moments from games, these images showcase the skill, speed, and determination of the players as they battle it out on the field.
From sharp defensive plays to exciting shots on goal, each frame reflects the team’s commitment to excellence and teamwork. These matches highlight the energy and passion of PCC’s soccer program, bringing together athletes, fans, and the PCC community in support of the sport.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Andrew Perez (2) marks Cerritos College’s Adan Gonzalez (16) in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Ronaldo Garcia (8) tries to control the ball after a College of the Canyons player heads it up during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Angel Ballesteros (14) charges through Cerritos College’s Halmar Carranza (13) and Daniel Vazquez (12) in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Ariel Hernandez (9), Jeremiah Alomo (24), and Jordy Aviles (28) run into position to support each other for better ball control during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Alex Petrossians (27) goes flying as Cerritos College’s Svilen Arriola (28) steals the ball in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jose Perez (10) and Angel Nolasco (7) work together to contain a College of the Canyons player during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Alex Ballesteros (14) attempts a goal kick against Cerritos College’s Adrian Ibarra (6) in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jeremiah Alomo (24) scans the field for an open teammate while controlling the ball during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Jorky Aguirre (6) and Angel Nolasco (7) guard against Cerritos College’s Halmar Carranza (13) in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Cristian Villegas (26) tracks a College of the Canyons player as he advances the ball during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Alriel Hernandez (9) catches a midfield pass against Cerritos College in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jose Perez (10) shields the ball from a College of the Canyons defender during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jeremiah Alomo (24) heads the ball while under pressure from a College of the Canyons player during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Cerritos College’s Halmar Carranza (13) tackles the ball away from Pasadena City College’s Angel Nolasco (7) in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Ariel Hernandez (9) dribbles past two College of the Canyons players during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Alex Petrossians (27) dribbles the ball against Cerritos College’s Adrian Ibarra (6) in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jeremiah Alomo (24) challenges a College of the Canyons player for the ball during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jeremiah Alomo (24) fights off a challenge from a College of the Canyons player while driving down the sideline during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Ariel Hernandez (9) tries to break through the College of the Canyons defense as two defenders close in on him during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Angel Ballesteros (14) fakes out Cerritos College’s Alberto Gomez (3) attempted tackle in PCC’s second conference game loss, 2-1, at Robinson Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Jeremiah Alomo (24) controls the ball while being pressured by a College of the Canyons player during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Andrew Perez (2) races with a College of the Canyons player for possession during the men’s soccer match between Pasadena City College and College of the Canyons at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on September 24, 2024. PCC wins 4-0.
