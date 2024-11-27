Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) braces against a tackle from Glendale College's Colin Farhberger (51) during a conference game where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
This gallery captures the moments of football matches between Pasadena City College and competing colleges. The images showcase intense tackles, decisive passes, and athletic agility on the field. From powerful offensive plays to resilient defensive maneuvers, these photos highlight the players’ determination and teamwork.
Baur/Courier
Pasadena City College’s (34) heading to run in his third touchdown of the night at Robinson Stadium. Lancers went on to defeat the visiting West LA Bobcats 56-14 on September 14, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Sitani Suguturaga (18) rushes 15 yards against Glendale College during a conference game where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) celebrates a touchdown during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Baur/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Micah Mendoza about to score his second touchdown of the night at Robinson Stadium on September 14, 2024. Lancers went on to defeat the visiting West LA Bobcats 56-14.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) celebrates a touchdown he made with Flip Fox (1) during a conference game against Glendale College where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) is tackled during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Baur/Courier
Pasadena City College’s Deven Muniz (6) is tackled by a an opposing player after fumbling a pass at the 20 yard line at Robinson Stadium on September 14, 2024. Lancers went on to defeat the visiting West LA Bobcats 56-14.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Micah Mendoza (34) is tackled during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Baur/Courier
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Jon Bautista (3) sprints past an attempted tackle from Glendale College during a conference game where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Micah Mendoza (34) is tackled during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Baur/Courier
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Deven Muniz (6) catches a pass before Glendale College’s Isaac Robinson (14) sends them to the ground during a conference game where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Micah Mendoza (34) fends off a tackle during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Sitani Suguturaga (18) fends off a sack by Glendale College’s Colin Farhberger (51) during a conference game where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Maddux Mateski (85) is tackled during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) looks for an opening to the end zone during a conference game againt Glendale College where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Sione Suliafu (61) attempts a tackle during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Jon Bautista (3) with the ball during a conference game againt Glendale College where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Jon Bautista (3) scores a touchdown during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Ozlo Rigby (1) sends off a 65-yard kickoff for a touchback during a conference game againt Glendale College where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) is tackled during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Mohammad Maali (25) with the ball during a conference game againt Glendale College where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Maddux Mateski (85) runs 61 yards to score the last goal for the the Lancers during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Robert Tucker, Pasadena City College’s head coach and director of football operations, leads the program to two consective American Pacific League title’s at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Maddux Mateski (85) completes a pass during the last conference game of the season against Los Angeles Valley College where Pasadena City College beat the visiting Monarchs 46-6, making it a perfect season for the Lancers, at Robinson Stadium on Saturday, November 17, 2024.
Kirk Mattu/Courier
Flip Fox (1) guards against Glendale College’s Elijah Gipson (2) during a conference game where Pasadena City College won, 12-0, claiming the American Pacific League title at Sartoris Field on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
