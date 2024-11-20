By: Posted on
This gallery captures dynamic moments from the season opener of the Pasadena City College men’s basketball team against El Camino College, held at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on November 8, 2024. The images showcase the team’s outstanding performance, with fast-paced action shots, team camaraderie, and skillful plays.

Pasadena secured a decisive victory with a final score of 104-65, setting an exciting tone for the rest of the season. The photos highlight the energy and dedication of the players, coaches, and fans who supported the team.

