Eizen Yap/Courier Pasadena City College’s Adrian Hernandez (11) and Donovan Ford (12) chase after the ball with El Camino’s Gavin McKinnon (20) and Aaron Cortes (5) in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65.
This gallery captures dynamic moments from the season opener of the Pasadena City College men’s basketball team against El Camino College, held at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on November 8, 2024. The images showcase the team’s outstanding performance, with fast-paced action shots, team camaraderie, and skillful plays.
Pasadena secured a decisive victory with a final score of 104-65, setting an exciting tone for the rest of the season. The photos highlight the energy and dedication of the players, coaches, and fans who supported the team.
Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Donovan Ford (12) charges up-court during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier Pasadena City College’s Cooper Creamer (10) scores a point as other players anticipate the shot in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Donovan Ford (12) scores a basket during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier El Camino’s Jedaiah Mortimer (11) tries to take the ball out of Pasadena City College’s Dylan Swillis’ (0) hand as he scores a point in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Quinlan Daly (24) makes a jump shot during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier Pasadena City College’s Quinlan Daly (24) tries to keep the ball out of reach from two players from El Camino in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Jalen Vazquez (1) makes history achieving a triple-double during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Kaiden Fine (23) defends off a half court press during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier Pasadena City College’s Dylan Swillis (0) dribbles the ball as El Camino”s Kai Johnson (0) and Tavin Adamson (23) try to block him in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Quinlan Daly (24) attempts a play during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier Pasadena City College’s Brandin Jackson (5) throws the ball from afar as both teams anticipates the fall to grab it in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Dylan Swillis (0) makes a free throw during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier Before the game starts, Pasadena City College’s Cooper Creamer (10) walks through and hi-five’s the team in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Kirk Mattu/Courier Pasadena City College’s Kaiden Fine (23) scores a basket during the season opener game against El Camino College in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium on Friday, November 8, 2024. Eizen Yap/Courier The referee holds the ball before he hands it over to the teams in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Eizen Yap/Courier The rest of Pasadena City College’s players watch the others play in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Eizen Yap/Courier Pasadena City College’s Dylan Swillis (0), Quinlan Daly (24) lifts Kaiden Fine (23) up after he fell in a Season Opener for the Men’s Basketball game at Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium at Pasadena City College on Friday, November 8, 2024. Pasadena won the game 104-65. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
