Luca Newman / Courier Construction worker blowing dust looking over the freeway in Pasadena, 29 August, 2024
This curated collection of photographs captures a diverse range of human-made objects, from grand architectural feats to everyday items that showcase human creativity and innovation. The images feature urban landscapes, industrial designs, mechanical details, and artistic constructions, all standing as testaments to the ingenuity and craftsmanship of mankind. Each photo invites viewers to appreciate the beauty, functionality, and artistry that go into making the things that shape our world.
Kirk Mattu/Courier Two students look onto “Portable Wetland for Southern California” by Lauren Bon and Metabolic Studios showcased in the “Brackish Water” exhibtion at California State University, Dominguez Hills on Saturday, October 12, 2024. The conceptual artwork is a flow wetland system of a series of modular horizontal-subsurfaces that look to mimic the water treatment capabilities inheriently found in wetlands to reclaim water runoff in the Los Angeles River. Edward Rangel/Courier Restrooms for camping site in Joshua Tree, California on Friday October 11, 2024 Eizen Yap/Courier A fire created in a mini stove for making s’mores at Temple City on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Isidro Lopez/Courier Disney Concert Hall in Downdown LA on 10/11/24 Desiree Brewington/Courier Speaker box art piece inside the LA Phil store conntected to Disney Concert hall, in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday October 10, 2024 Anastasia Kiek/Courier A row of little ghost decorations displayed in front of a house on the corner of Fillmore Street and Oakland Avenue in Pasadena on October 13, 2024. Kirk Mattu/Courier Contractors continue work at 222 North City, a mix-used master developement outside of California State University, San Marcos slated to be open on 2025, in San Marcos, Calif. on Monday, October 14, 2024. Anastasia Kiek/Courier A pyramid of artificial pumpkins surrounded by real cacti in front of a house on the corner of El Molino Avenue and Arden Road in Pasadena on October 13, 2024. Edward Rangel/Courier Ash cleaner in Joshua Tree, California campsite on Friday October 11, 2024 Eizen Yap/Courier An EV charging station that is out of order at Lot 5 on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Isidro Lopez/Courier The Grand LA in Downdown LA on 10/11/24 Desiree Brewington/Courier Art figure piece in LA, on Sunday October 13, 2024 Anastasia Kiek/Courier Crocheted lace napkins decorate a utility pole on Euclid Avenue in Pasadena on October 13, 2024. This practice, known as “yarn bombing,” adds a touch of creativity and spirit to urban landscapes. Edward Rangel/Courier National Park Service building in Joshua Tree, California on Friday October 11, 2024 Eizen Yap/Courier A Ralphs groccery bag full of oranges at a dining table in Temple City on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Isidro Lopez/Courier Two Pigions on a water fouintain in Laguna Beach on 10/13/24 Desiree Brewington/Courier Bus stop in LA, on Sunday October 13, 2024. Kirk Mattu/Courier A man cycles down South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos, Calif. on Monday, October 14, 2024. Edward Rangel/Courier Statue of Big Josh at The Station in Joshua Tree, California on Friday October 11, 2024 Eizen Yap/Courier Environmental Sustainability club member Liz Zambrano, 18, of Los Angeles draws up a design draft on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Grounds Supervisor Daryl Montgomery reached out to the Urban Homestead to work with PCC on planting native plants in the plots next to the C building. This is their first meeting out of about a two month project. Isidro Lopez/Courier Views from Laguna Art Meseum in Laguna Beach on 10/13/24 Desiree Brewington/ Courier Art figure piece in LA, on Sunday October 13, 2024. Kirk Mattu/Courier “Gravel Tower,” a raised tank covered in graffiti and a frequented area for motorcyclists, stands errected along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the San Gabriel Mountains in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Edward Rangel/Courier Art Inside Vending bus in Joshua Tree, California on Friday October 11, 2024 Eizen Yap/Courier An electrical fan at a dining table in Temple City on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Isidro Lopez/Courier Little notes on a cross at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Laguna Beach on 10/13/24 Desiree Brewington/Courier Wooden figure in front of the center of the arts building at PCC on Wednesday October 16, 2024. Isidro Lopez/Courier Sign in Laguna Beach on 10/13/2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier Houses at the Dante Point on 10/13/2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier Boat at the Laguna port on 10/13/2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier Pizza being cut at Romeo Cucina in Laguna Beach on 10/13/2024 Isidro Lopez/Courier Swan Boat at Echo Park on 10/11/2024 Luca Newman / Courier Construction workers building a soundwall on Corson Ave, Pasadena, 29 August, 2024 Luca Newman / Courier Construction workers building a soundwall in Pasadena, 29 August, 2024 Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
