Share:

Courier photographers Anastasia Kiek, Justice Aragon, Eizen Yap, Desiree Brewington, Lamar Collins, and Raleigh Ebner explored the PCC campus in search of shapes that resembled the letters in their own names. From architectural angles to everyday objects, they captured unexpected typography hidden in plain sight.

Desiree

Lamar

Anastasia

Eizen

Raleigh

Justice

Follow: