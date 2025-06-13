By: Posted on
Share: mail

Courier photographers Anastasia Kiek, Justice Aragon, Eizen Yap, Desiree Brewington, Lamar Collins, and Raleigh Ebner explored the PCC campus in search of shapes that resembled the letters in their own names. From architectural angles to everyday objects, they captured unexpected typography hidden in plain sight.

Desiree

Lamar

 

Anastasia

 

Eizen

 

Raleigh

Justice

 

 

Gallery Editor Anastasia Kiek
My Facebook
Latest posts by Gallery Editor Anastasia Kiek (see all)
Follow: rssyoutubeinstagrammail
Categories: Media, Gallery

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.