Eizen Yap/Courier
E out of a paper bag in Temple City on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Courier photographers Anastasia Kiek, Justice Aragon, Eizen Yap, Desiree Brewington, Lamar Collins, and Raleigh Ebner explored the PCC campus in search of shapes that resembled the letters in their own names. From architectural angles to everyday objects, they captured unexpected typography hidden in plain sight.
Desiree
Lamar
Anastasia
Eizen
Raleigh
Justice
Desiree Bewington/Courier
A door handle in the shape of D, in music lab, on Wednesday, May 4, 2025
Desiree Bewington/Courier
Found the letter E in a file holder, in the music lab, on Wednesday May 4, 2025
Desiree Bewington/Courier
Loose chord in a S shape, in the music lab stock room, on Wednesday, May 4, 2025.
Desiree Bewington/Courier
Letter I shaped light pole, in the Norton Simon parking lot, on Friday, , May 30, 2025
Desiree Bewington/Courier
R shaped street light pole, down Colorado Blvd, on Friday, , May 30, 2025
Desiree Bewington/Courier
Music room map, found the letter E, in the music lab, on Wednesday, May 4, 2025.
Desiree Bewington/Courier
Letter E in a Book shelf , on Wednesday, May 4, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A fencing support in the form of the letter “A” on the PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Books in a Little Library arranged in the form of the letter “N” on 328 Alpine St, Pasadena, CA on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Advertising ground banner in the form of the letter “A” on the PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Coil garden hose in the form of the letter “S” on 314 Alpine St, Pasadena, CA on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A sculpture ” Olympiad 1988″ Pascal, circa 1988 in the form of the letter “T” on the PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Plastic fencing supports in the form of the letter “A” on the PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A fragment of a fence lattice in the form of the letter “S” on 982 Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A column of the colonnade for the Center for the Arts in the form of the letter “I” on the PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A red construction tripod in the form of the letter “A” on the PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
I out of a cabinet handle in Temple City on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Z out of a metal storage container in Temple City on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
E out of bamboo leaves in Temple City on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
N out of a strainer and tongs after straining red cabbage juice and lemon juice to make pH paint in Temple City on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
Two trees and a stoplight that resemble the letter “R” at the end of Pasadena Avenue in South Pasadena on Sunday, June 1, at 12:05pm.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
A set of cords in the journalism classroom at Pasadena City College that resemble the letter A on Wednesday, May 28, at 1:10pm.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
The beams of bleachers that resemble the letter “L” at Flintridge Riding Club in La Canada on Saturday, May 31, at 11:50am.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
The slats of an arena fence that resemble the letter “E” at Flintridge Riding Club in La Canada on Saturday, May 31, at 11:50am.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
The slats on a window that resemble the letter “I” in a home in South Pasadena on Sunday, June 1, at 6:15pm.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
A hoof print in the sand that resembles the letter “G” at Flintridge Riding Club in La Canada on Saturday, May 31, at 11:51am.
Raleigh Ebner/Courier
A couple of branches that resemble the letter “H” in the driveway of a home in Highland Park on Thursday, May 29, at 7:29am.
Justice Aragon/Courier
Poster on PCC campus at Pasadena City College in Pasadena Ca on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Showing letter J and U.
Justice Aragon/Courier
Veterans signage on PCC campus at Pasadena City College in Pasadena Ca on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Showing letter C and E.
Justice Aragon/Courier
Letters designating building IT signage on PCC campus at Pasadena City College in Pasadena Ca on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Showing letter T and I.
Justice Aragon/Courier
Stop sign signage on PCC campus at Pasadena City College in Pasadena Ca on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Showing letter S.
