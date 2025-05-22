Ebner/Courier Jamal Ashraf lecturing on the opportunities with AI use at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge at PCC on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 3:24pm.
Photographed by Raleigh Ebner for the PCC Courier, PCC students during Jamal Ashraf’s lecture at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The image captures a focused moment of learning as students engage with emerging ideas in artificial intelligence.
Ebner/Courier Kind Alvarado watching Jamal Ashraf’s lecture at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge at PCC on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 3:34pm. Ebner/Courier Mason Samano and Amelia Guo taking notes during Jamal Ashraf’s lecture at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge at PCC on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 3:19pm. Ebner/Courier Louis Hernandez intently watching Jamal Ashraf’s lecture at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge at PCC on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 3:21pm. Ebner/Courier Event volunteer Shin Aung recording Jamal Ashraf’s lecture at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge at PCC on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 3:24pm. Ebner/Courier An event guide that was being distributed at the AI Horizons Convention in the Creveling Lounge at PCC on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 3:32pm. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
