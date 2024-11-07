By: Posted on
Share: mail

Pasadena City College’s women’s soccer team exhibits strong athleticism and dedication throughout their season. These photos capture intense moments from multiple matches, showcasing the players’ skill, teamwork, and drive on the field.

From strategic tackles to powerful kicks, each image reflects their commitment to achieving victory. This gallery celebrates the passion and determination of PCC’s talented athletes as they proudly represent their college.

 

Anastasia Kiek
My Facebook
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek (see all)
Follow: rssyoutubeinstagrammail
Categories: Media, Gallery

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.