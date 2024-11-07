Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC's Sydney Esquival (#10) kicking the ball in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Share:
Pasadena City College’s women’s soccer team exhibits strong athleticism and dedication throughout their season. These photos capture intense moments from multiple matches, showcasing the players’ skill, teamwork, and drive on the field.
From strategic tackles to powerful kicks, each image reflects their commitment to achieving victory. This gallery celebrates the passion and determination of PCC’s talented athletes as they proudly represent their college.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s soccer player #11, Rachel Mentaze, kicks the ball towards the goal against Chaffey College women’s soccer team at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena, California on October 1, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s soccer player #5, Samantha Shahin, blocks the ball being kicked by the Chaffey College women’s soccer team at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena, California on October 1, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s soccer goalkeeper #0, Francesca Agliolo, catches the ball in time before being kicked by the Chaffey College women’s soccer team at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena, California on October 1, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
PCC women’s soccer player falls trying to catch the ball from the Chaffey College women’s soccer team at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena, California on October 1, 2024.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Hallee Cervantes (#14) and Monique Arciniega (#7) having fun on the pitch while elac players Bellaclara Arellano (#2) and Sasha Lopez regroup in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Charlie Gallardo (#22) Scoring a goal against Goalkeeper Mily Salas (#1) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Sydney Esquival (10) of Pasadena City College battles Eden Ramirez (11) of Mt. San Antonio College for possession during the women’s soccer conference match between Pasadena City College and Mt. San Antonio College at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Hailey Hull (#2) Taking a shot at goal against Elac’s goal keeper Karen (Zhiqing) Chen Zhao (#0) in a game against East Los Angeles College at Elac Stadium on 10/18/2024 in 7-0 victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Charlie Gallardo (#22) Scoring a goal against Goalkeeper Mily Salas (#1) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Sydney Esquival (10) of Pasadena City College and Eden Ramirez (11) of Mt. San Antonio College contest the ball during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Defender Destiny Delgado (#8) passing the ball in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Claudia Soos (#20) and LA Harbors Grace Hsieh (#22) Battling for possesion in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Isabela Guerrero (17) of Pasadena City College and Yaritza Chavez (14) of Mt. San Antonio College eye the ball during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Goalkeeper Layla Hoyo (#00) getting ready to block a shot from Elac Midfielder Kimberly Saavedra (#15) in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Claudia Soos (#20) Dribbling against LA harbor defender Lorraine Castro (#18) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Isabela Guerrero (17) of Pasadena City College battles Eden Ramirez (11) of Mt. San Antonio College for control during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Claudia Soos (#20) Dribbling pass elac players Ashley Valerio (#3) and Isabel Lopez (#10) in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Claudia Soos (#20) Taking a Shot at goal while La Harbor goal keeper Mily Salas (#1) tries to defend by LA harbor defender in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Adamari Polanco (11) and Ashley Vera (22) of Pasadena City College challenge Sofia Torres (12), Michelle Vazquez (10), and Vivian Lopez (6) of Mt. San Antonio College for the ball near the goal during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Midfielder Charlie Gallardo (#22) getting ready to take a corner kick in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Claudia Soos (#20) Dribbling pass by LA harbor defender in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Francesca Agliolo (0) of Pasadena City College clears the ball during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Hallee Cervantes (#14) Dribbling agaisnt Elac players in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Alexa Espinoza-Gutierrez (#9) Dribbling pass by LA harbor defender Grace Hsieh (#22) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Ashley Vera (22), Tatiana Grigoryan (3), Adamari Polanco (11), and Sydney Esquival (10) of Pasadena City College defend against Vivian Lopez (6) and Sofia Torres (12) of Mt. San Antonio College as the ball comes down during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Hailey Hull (#10) Taking a shot in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Isabela Guerrero(#17) Celebrating with teamate Grace Hsieh(#22) after scoring a goal agaisnt LA Harbor goalkeeper Mily Salas Controlling the ball against LA harbor in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Janelle Flores (23) of Mt. San Antonio College dribbles the ball forward during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on the PCC Colorado campus on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Hailey Hull (#10) Dribbling against elac defender Haolani Veana (#25) in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Isabela Guerrero (#17) Dribblling pass by LA Harbor defenders in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Adamari Polanco (11) of Pasadena City College prepares to take a throw-in as Sofia Torres (12) of Mt. San Antonio College watches during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Sydney Esquival (#10) in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Hailey Hull (#2) Dribblling pass by LA Harbor defender Angela Vargas (#3) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Monique Arciniega (7) of Pasadena City College keeps pace with Alyssa Shaughnessy (15), Leilani White (5), and Yaritza Chavez (14) of Mt. San Antonio College during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Presley Gomez (#25) Centering the ball in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Monique Arciniega (7) of Pasadena City College defends against Alyssa Shaughnessy (15) of Mt. San Antonio College during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Presley Gomez (#25) dribbling pass elac player Isabel Lopez (#10) in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Karla Sandoval (#6) Dribbling pass La Harbp defenders Natalie Quintero (#24) and Mariah Perez (#25) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Ashley Vera (21) and Samantha Shahin (13) of Pasadena City College move to intercept Yaritza Chavez (14) of Mt. San Antonio College during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Midfileder Monique Arciniega (#7) Dribbling pass Elac player Nayleah Gonzalez (#18) in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Raylyn Laney (#4) Dribbling the ball in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Nadia Aguilar (27) and Monique Arciniega (7) of Pasadena City College challenge Katelyn Barrozo (2) of Mt. San Antonio College for possession during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Midfileder Monique Arciniega (#7) Dribbling the ball in a game Against Elac at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Claudia Soos (#20) Dribbling against LA harbor defender Jesica Alsatmi (#16) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Hailey Hull (2) and Ashley Vera (22) of Pasadena City College battle Yaritza Chavez (14) of Mt. San Antonio College for possession during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Angely Puga (#13) Dribbling pass Elac Defenders in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Grace Hsieh (#22) Dribbling against LA harbor in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Hailey Hull (2) of Pasadena City College and Michelle Vazquez (6) of Mt. San Antonio College race for the ball during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Isabela Guerrero (#17) Shooting at while goal keeper Karen (Zhiqing) Chen Zhao (#0) and defender Jenna Acosta (#28) try to defend in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Hallee Cervantes (#14) Controlling the ball against LA harbor in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Delilah Vazquez (16) of Pasadena City College and Kathryn Davis (17) of Mt. San Antonio College contest the ball near the goal during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Angely Puga (#13) Dribbling and looking to pass the ball in a game Against East Los Angeles College at Elac Staduim on October 18, 2024 in a 7-0 Victory
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Isabela Guerrero (#17) Dribbling pass LA harbor defenders Lorraine Castro (#18) and Angela Vargas in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Francesca Agliolo (0) and Adamari Polanco (11) of Pasadena City College take a moment during a break in the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Foward Hailey Hull (#2) shooting and scoring against LA habor goalkeeper Mily Salas (#1) in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Ashley Vera (22) and Hailey Hull (2) of Pasadena City College face off against Alyssa Shaughnessy (15), Alexandra Arredondo (9), and Leilani White (5) of Mt. San Antonio College during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC’s Raylyn Laney (#4) Dribbling the ball in a game Against Los Angeles Harbor College at Robinson Stadium in Pasadena College on October 25, 2024 in a 11-1 Victory
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Tatiana Grigoryan (3) and Isabela Guerrero (17) of Pasadena City College keep pace with Yaritza Chavez (14) of Mt. San Antonio College as they race downfield during the women’s soccer conference match at Robinson Stadium on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Delilah Vazquez (16) and Hailey Hull (2) of Pasadena City College contest the ball with Yaritza Chavez (14) of Mt. San Antonio College during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Isabela Guerrero (17) and Samantha Shahin (13) of Pasadena City College track Yaritza Chavez (14) and Alyssa Shaughnessy (15) of Mt. San Antonio College during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Ashley Vera (21) of Pasadena City College challenges Kayla Medina (4) of Mt. San Antonio College for possession during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Ashley Vera (21) of Pasadena City College and Kayla Medina (4) of Mt. San Antonio College chase down the ball during the women’s soccer conference match on October 8, 2024. PCC lost 3-0.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
With a passion for visual storytelling, my journey began with event photography in Russia.
After a break, I am now resuming my work, focusing on capturing the naturalness of moments and combining adventure with visual storytelling. I aim to participate in photojournalism awards and competitions, sharing compelling narratives with all audiences.
Latest posts by Anastasia Kiek
( see all)
Follow:
Post navigation