By: Posted on
Share: mail

Photographed by Eizen Yap on April 12, 2025, this collection captures the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge. The images celebrate the culmination of eight weeks of rigorous training, where cadets forged strong bonds and prepared to embark on their new careers as seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service.

Gallery Editor Anastasia Kiek
My Facebook
Latest posts by Gallery Editor Anastasia Kiek (see all)
Follow: rssyoutubeinstagrammail
Categories: Media, Gallery

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.