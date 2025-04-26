Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Frank Brambila speaks on the podium during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.
Photographed by Eizen Yap on April 12, 2025, this collection captures the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge. The images celebrate the culmination of eight weeks of rigorous training, where cadets forged strong bonds and prepared to embark on their new careers as seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service.
Eizen Yap/Courier David Chandroo, Brandon Ardon, Jeff Albert, and Riley Albert eat at the stairs during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Riley Albert, Tyler Gradmick, David Chandroo, Zach Penalora, Guillermo Gonzalez, and Nathan Navarro hanging out during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Andrew Young, Lucian Ishibashi, and Eli Lichter Marck talk during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Eli Litchter Marck and his family, David Chandroo, and Brandon Ardon eat at the staircases during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Madeleine Woodman shakes Ethan Banh’s hand as he receives the MVP award during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Jon Gustafson, Madeleine Woodman, Dean Matthew Barbosa, Salvador Rubio, Andrew Perez, and Riley Albert present a plaque during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Jon Gustafson speaks towards the audience during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Catering staff and chefs prep chicken, mac and cheese, salad, and corn bread for incoming cadets and their families during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Jon Gustafson, Captain Frank Bramblila, Dean Matthew Barbosa, Board of Trustees member Steve Gibson, Mayor Pro Tem Sheila Rossi, SGC Council Member Frank C. Cardenas during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Chief David Updike gives Jerson Oliva his certificate after he forgets to take it during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Cassandra Buendia, Lucian Ishibashi, Bryce Muir, Jerry Mitchell, and Guillermo Gonzalez stand up for the ceremony as family and friends take photos during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Cadets showcase their certificates during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Jon Gustafson, Dean Matthew Barbosa, and Captain Frank Brambila pass around tokens during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Jon Gustafson presents Madeleine Woodman with the academic achievement award during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Squad 1 during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Squad 2 during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Bryce Muir, Jerry Mitchell, Guillermo Gonzalez, Marco Bitonti, and Adrian Montano stand at the back of the room for the ceremony during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Thaddeus Brown-Medlock, Allen Mkrtchyan, Brandon Ardon, David Chandroo, and Brandon Gonzalez stand at the back of the room for the ceremony during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Cookies and chocolates for everybody attending the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Evan Picanzo and his family at the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Jon Gustafson and squad leaders Riley Albert, Andrew Perez, Salvador Rubio, and class leader Madeleine Woodman begin the graduation ceremony the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier David Chandroo, Brandon Ardon, and Marco Bitonti talk during break during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier The graduated class eats food outside during lunch at first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Eli Litchter Marck and his family, David Chandroo, and Brandon Ardon eat at the staircases during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Brandon Ardon places down programs on the seats before the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Dean Matthew Barbosa speaks on the podium during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Chief David Updike and Captain Jon Gustafson talk to catering staff during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Zack Penalora and Hana Moore eating lunch during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Crowds of family and friends talk and take photos near the end of the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Catering staff and chefs pack boxes of lunches for everybody attending during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Thaddeus Brown-Medlock and other cadets talk outside for lunch during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Fernando Ramirez and Allen Mkrtchyan eats lunch during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Dean Matthew Barbosa and Captain Jon Gustafson talk near the podium during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Cadets showcase their certificates during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Madeleine Woodman and Salvador Rubio present a plaque during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Chief David Updike and Jon Gustafson sit down and chat during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Captain Frank Brambila speaks to Dean Matthew Barbosa and Mayor Pro Tem Sheila Rossi during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Cadets salute during the ceremony of the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Group photos are taken together during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Eizen Yap/Courier Lucian Ishibashi and Andrew Perez talk to other cadets talk during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
