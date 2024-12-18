Isidro Lopez/Courier
PCC Lancers Football Player and MVP of the championship game Ethan Bowser (40) posing for Potraits at Pasadena City College on December 06, 2024
Ethan Bowser, PCC Lancers football player and MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the championship game, is featured in this series of portraits taken by photographer Isidro Lopez at Pasadena City College. The images highlight his confidence, determination, and pride through posed shots that capture his character and presence.
PCC Lancers Football Player Ethan Bowser (40) Posing after winning the MVP of the championship game against Chaffey 23-14. at Pasadena City College on November 30 2024
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
