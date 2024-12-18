By: Posted on
Ethan Bowser, PCC Lancers football player and MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the championship game, is featured in this series of portraits taken by photographer Isidro Lopez at Pasadena City College. The images highlight his confidence, determination, and pride through posed shots that capture his character and presence.

Anastasia Kiek
