Desiree Brewington / Courier
Blair high school basketball students during a workshop with Black Success center specialist Douglas Smith and Lisa Foster, at PCC, on Friday, 6, 2024.
The gallery chronicles the African American High School Conference at Pasadena City College, hosted by the Black Student Success Center. Capturing the essence of this year’s theme—”Standing on Business, Self-Advocacy, and Empowering Through Education” — the photos showcase impactful workshops, engaging conversations, and moments of inspiration.
PCC held a African American High School Conference, hosted by the Black Student Success Center. This year’s conference theme, Standing on Business, Self Advocacy and Empowering Through Education, aimed to empower students through workshops and conversations. The event emphasized helping Black students feel seen and heard,. It highlighted the power of knowledge, the importance of understanding Black history, and the value of self-advocacy
The conference came to an end, where everyone gathered together for a group picture, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday, Dec, 6, 2024.
High School students Veronica Hamilton , Jaeda ridgway , Jordin breaux, Reatta Adam’s hanging out during the student fair, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Students Nakayla Alexander (center), London hardy (left), Royce workman (right) in the Music workshop, at Pasadena City College on Friday, Dec.6.2024.
Douglas Smith PCC Black Student Success Center Specialist speaking at the African American High School Conference, in the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
High school Students at the African American High School conference at the student fair, in the quad, at Pasadena City College on Friday, Dec.6.2024.
CORE member Jesus Cuevas, speaking to students during the African American High School Student Fair, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday Dec. 6, 2024.
Core advocate Angela gonzales, at the African American Student fair, in the quad, at PCC campus, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Blair High School Basketball team, Desiree Brewington / Courier hanging out during the student fair, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
PCC Staff speaking to students at the AAHSC student fair in the quad, at PCC, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Coordrinator, Toree Fisher speaking to students at the AAHSC, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Guest speaker Josias Parker and Coordinator Toree Fisher during the African American High School Student Fair, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday Dec. 6, 2024.
Black Student Success member, Douglas Smilth (left), Samuel Reed (center), Toree Fisher (right) during the student fair, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday,, Dec, 6, 2024.
Guest speaker Josias Parker who is with the non-profit College Track, spoke to students about the importance of knowing Black history and advocating for self, at Pasadena City College on Friday, Dec.6.2024.
“We’re going to be listening to frequencies that are boosting us, empowering that are making us feel good about where we’re and where were going” – Parker
Desiree Brewington / Courier Attendees of the African American High School conference at the student fair, in the quad, at Pasadena City College on Friday, Dec.6.2024.
Ogranizer of the AAHSC, Toree Fisher speaking to students
in the Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Blair High School students Sanani Betts and Anais Henry, clapping after the student panel answered their question,
at the African American High School Conference, Creveling Lounge, at Pasadena City College, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Students enjoying the photobooth, during the student fair, in the WIFI lounge, at PCC, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
San Gaberial high school students during the African American high school conference student fair, during the student fair, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
AAHSC high School attendees, speaking to the Natual Science Division during the student fair , in the quad, at PCC on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Desiree Brewington / Courier Attendees of the African American High School conference at the student fair, in the quad, at Pasadena City College on Friday, Dec.6.2024.
A raffle was held at the end of the African American High School Student Fair, event, in the quad, at PCC, on Friday Dec. 6, 2024.
