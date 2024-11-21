Share:

This gallery captures the energy and participation of voters at the Voting Center in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College on November 5, 2024. The photos showcase citizens casting their ballots for the U.S. presidential election, standing in long lines, receiving their “I Voted” stickers, and engaging with volunteers and election officials.

The images highlight the diversity and dedication of voters, from young students to senior citizens. These moments reflect the importance of civic engagement and community involvement on this historic day.

