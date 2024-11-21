Eizen Yap/Courier
Nora Ashjion, of Arcadia hands out I Voted tickets to voters in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
This gallery captures the energy and participation of voters at the Voting Center in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College on November 5, 2024. The photos showcase citizens casting their ballots for the U.S. presidential election, standing in long lines, receiving their “I Voted” stickers, and engaging with volunteers and election officials.
The images highlight the diversity and dedication of voters, from young students to senior citizens. These moments reflect the importance of civic engagement and community involvement on this historic day.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Amina Morton, 20, of Pasadena, votes for the first time in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Louise Her, 38, of Tununga, and other voters cast their election votes in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
People are waiting in line at the stairs to vote in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Spencer Babapour, 18, of Arcadia, and Adriana Valdez, 19, of Pasadena look at the Epollbook to sign voters in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Voters wait in line at the staircase of the CC Building in order to vote in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Eizen Yap/Courier
Voters cast their election votes in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Adriana Valdez, 19, of Pasadena takes a look at a voter’s passport for identification in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
People are waiting in line to vote in the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The lines stretched from the second floor all the way to the PCC Bookstore.
Eizen Yap/Courier
An I Voted sign on the second floor signaling that the Voting Center is on the right in the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Young voters patiently waiting in line recieve cold pizza from a polling worker as the sun is going down on the second floor of the CC Building right next to the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Voters are patiently waiting in line as the sun is going down on the second floor of the CC Building right next to the Voting Center at the Creveling Lounge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
