Anastasia Kiek / Courier
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Stephan Haci and Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
PATSY, written by Alison Minami and directed by John Miyasaki, tells the story of the first Asian American woman in Congress, Patsy Mink, through the lens of Kailani, an 18-year-old senior and star athlete at Maui High School anxiously waiting to find out if she's been accepted into her dream school.
The gallery features scenes from the May 20 performance of PATSY by East West Players Theatre for Youth at PCC’s Colorado campus. Courier photographer Anastasia Kiek captures moments before the show and during the performance, spotlighting the brilliant cast: Chloe Madriaga as Patsy, along with Stephan Haci and Evelyn Wu-Coffey – bringing this powerful story to life.
Snacks before the performance of Patsy by East West Players Theatre for Youth in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025. PATSY, written by Alison Minami and directed by John Miyasaki, tells the story of the first Asian American woman in Congress, Patsy Mink, through the lens of Kailani, an 18-year-old senior and star athlete at Maui High School anxiously waiting to find out if she’s been accepted into her dream school.
Giselle Miralle and Mikage Kuroki from the PCC English faculty deliver a speech before the performance of Patsy by East West Players Theatre for Youth in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025. PATSY, written by Alison Minami and directed by John Miyasaki, tells the story of the first Asian American woman in Congress, Patsy Mink, through the lens of Kailani, an 18-year-old senior and star athlete at Maui High School anxiously waiting to find out if she’s been accepted into her dream school.
A tour coordinator Phoenix Lee delivers a speech before the performance of Patsy by East West Players Theatre for Youth in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025. PATSY, written by Alison Minami and directed by John Miyasaki, tells the story of the first Asian American woman in Congress, Patsy Mink, through the lens of Kailani, an 18-year-old senior and star athlete at Maui High School anxiously waiting to find out if she’s been accepted into her dream school.
Actress Evelyn Wu-Coffey performs the role of Kailani in Patsy by East West Players Theatre for Youth in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actresses of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) and Evelyn Wu-Coffey (Kailani), perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actresses of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) and Evelyn Wu-Coffey (Kailani), perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actress of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) performs in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actress of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) performs in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actor of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Stephan Haci, performs in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actresses of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) and Evelyn Wu-Coffey in the background, perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actresses of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Evelyn Wu-Coffey and Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) in the background, perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actor of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Stephan Haci, performs in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy), Stephan Haci, and Evelyn Wu-Coffey perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025, while the public enjoys the performance.
Actor of East West Players Theatre for Youth,Stephan Haci and Evelyn Wu-Coffey in the background perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy), Stephan Haci, and Evelyn Wu-Coffey perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Evelyn Wu-Coffey amd Stephan Haci perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy), Stephan Haci, and Evelyn Wu-Coffey perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy), Stephan Haci, and Evelyn Wu-Coffey perform in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actor of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Stephan Haci, performs in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actress of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy) performs in Patsy in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Actors of East West Players Theatre for Youth, Chloe Madriaga (Patsy), Stephan Haci, and Evelyn Wu-Coffey bow to the audience after the Patsy performance in the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
Banner about Patsy performance in front of the Creveling Lounge on PCC Colorado campus on May 20, 2025.
