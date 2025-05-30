By: Posted on
Share: mail

The gallery features scenes from the May 20 performance of PATSY by East West Players Theatre for Youth at PCC’s Colorado campus. Courier photographer Anastasia Kiek captures moments before the show and during the performance, spotlighting the brilliant cast: Chloe Madriaga as Patsy, along with Stephan Haci and Evelyn Wu-Coffey – bringing this powerful story to life.

Gallery Editor Anastasia Kiek
My Facebook
Latest posts by Gallery Editor Anastasia Kiek (see all)
Follow: rssyoutubeinstagrammail
Categories: Media, Gallery

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.