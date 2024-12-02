Paige Cizek/Courier
Early Christmas at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
This festive gallery captures the dazzling decorations and joyful atmosphere as the holiday season begins to unfold. From sparkling Christmas trees and glowing lights to intricate store displays and cheerful street scenes, each image showcases the community’s creative embrace of the holiday spirit. Whether indoors or outdoors, the early signs of Christmas bring warmth and excitement to every corner.
Edward Rangel/Courier
Glendora tree lane with star above in Glendora, California on Sunday November 24, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
Lit up tree in Glendora, California on Sunday November 24, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
Santa with reindeer in Glendora, California on Sunday November 24, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
The Grinch sitting in the window of a business in Glendora, California on Sunday November 24, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
Banner of a Christmas fest in Glendora, California on Sunday November 24, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
Three Christmas trees aligned with a woman sitting in the middle at the Haven City Market in West Covina on Sunday November 24, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
Christmas tree getting set up in Pershing Square in Los Angles, California on Sunday November 17, 2024
Edward Rangel/Courier
Santa blow up in La Canada Flintridge on Saturday November 23, 2024
Desiree Brewington / Courier
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree themed house in Pasadena, CAon Tuesday Nov.26, 2024.
Desiree Brewington / Courier
A Christmas bear, with Santa and his reinderers in Pasadena, CA on Tuesday Nov.26
, 2024.
Some christmas spirit at the Clearman’s North Woods Inn restaurant, on Rosemead Blvd on Wednesday Nov. 26, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
The Holiday season has started at Superior Market, with a christmas tree decorated with bolillos and pan dulce baked from their bakery, in El Monte, CA , on Tuesday Nov.26, 2024.
A garden shaped giraffe with Christmas ornaments in fornt of a pre-school, on Rosemead Blvd on Wednesday Nov. 26, 2024.
Desiree Brewington/Courier
The Holiday season has started at Superior Market, in El Monte, CA on Tuesday Nov.26, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Buildings with light snowflakes decorated for Christmas on 19 E Colorado blvd, Pasadena, CA on November 20, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Christmas/Holiday themed candles, lotions, and soaps are advertized infront of the Bath & Bodyworks store at the Santa Anita Mall on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Gina Castillo, Natalie Castillo, and Penelope Keaton enjoy sitting on the grass while eating at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Flowers and Christmas baloons in Ralph store on 320 W Colorado blvd, Pasadena, CA on November 20, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Giant ordaments, stars, and Christmas decorations are everywhere as families come in for photos with Santa next to the giant tree at the Santa Anita Mall on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Justin Blacano looking for a Christmas gift for his girlfriend while wearing a festive sweater at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Giant red and gold ordaments, stars, and Christmas decorations are hanging overhead the second and first floors of the Santa Anita Mall on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
The Chanel store’s early Christmas decorations at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A girl plays with toy Christmas tree in Pasadena, CA on November 20, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
People step in and check out a large Toyota SUV for Toyota’s annual Christmas deal on the ground floor of the the Santa Anita Mall on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
The Louie Vuitton store’s early Christmas decorations at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
Early Christmas at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
The Barnes and Noble store’s early Christmas decorations at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
The Louie Vuitton store’s early Christmas decorations at the Americana on Brand in Glendale, California on November 25, 2024.
Paige Cizek/Courier
