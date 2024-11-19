The independent student voice of PCC. Serving Pasadena since 1915.
GALLERY: Diwali – Festival of Lights at Pasadena City College
Kirk Mattu/Courier Semmy Patel, 19, serves green chutney to a student during the "Diwali: Festival of Lights" hosted by the Desi Student Union in the Circadian at Pasadena City College on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
This vibrant gallery captures moments from the Diwali: Festival of Lights event hosted by the Desi Student Union at the Circadian of Pasadena City College, on November 5, 2024.
Highlights include attendees engaging in henna art, enjoying traditional Indian cuisine, and participating in cultural activities such as diya painting. The images showcase the joyful and inclusive atmosphere, where students and community members came together to celebrate Diwali with music, food, and festivities.