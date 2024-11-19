Share:

This vibrant gallery captures moments from the Diwali: Festival of Lights event hosted by the Desi Student Union at the Circadian of Pasadena City College, on November 5, 2024.

Highlights include attendees engaging in henna art, enjoying traditional Indian cuisine, and participating in cultural activities such as diya painting. The images showcase the joyful and inclusive atmosphere, where students and community members came together to celebrate Diwali with music, food, and festivities.

Follow: