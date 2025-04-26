Eizen Yap/Courier Richard Laret, Faculties and Construction Services shows spread sheets to the Board of Trustees while talking about construction during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Captured by photographer Eizen Yap, these images document an evening of thoughtful discussion and planning during the Board of Trustees meeting on April 8, 2025. The gallery highlights moments of collaboration and exchange among board members as they explore the future direction of PCC construction projects.
Eizen Yap/Courier Student Trustee Irene Wong gets responses by other members after asking about future PCC projects during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Board of Trustees Member Sandra Chen Lau asks a question as Executive Director Darlene Inda thinks of a response during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Board of Trustees member Ryan Liu calls for the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Richard Laret, of Faculties and Construction Services discusses construction projects such as the U Building being finished during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Sandra Chen Lau takes notes during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Everyone discusses and takes notes on construction projects such as the CA building doors and hinges, updating the fire alarms, and more during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Executive Director Darlene Inda listens to other Board of Trustees members speak during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Eizen Yap/Courier Richard Laret, of Faculties and Construction Services, and other members of the Board of Trustees discusses construction projects within PCC during the Board of Trustees meeting at room C233 on 5:30 pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
