Ebner/Courier
A crisp bunch of green grapes sitting on the counter in a home at 8:32pm in South Pasadena on April 23, 2025. These are my favorite fruit.
From lively sports action and playful pets to vibrant still lifes and heartfelt portraits, Courier photographers capture a wide range of moments that stood out this season. This collection highlights their personal favorites, each telling its own unique story through the lens.
Ebner/Courier
Lucia Mykytyn, 20, and Dylan Ebner, 17, hanging out and chatting on Ebner’s back deck at 10:02pm in South Pasadena, California on April 20, 2025. These are two of my favorite people.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Madeleine Woodman shakes Ethan Banh’s hand as he receives the MVP award during the first Wildland Fire Academy graduation at the Creveling Lounge on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This academy provides the required training to be hired as a seasonal Type 2 wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Bird sitting on a tree near the PCC Bookstore on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Eizen Yap/Courier
A messy desk full of sewing supplies, paints, stuffing, pencils, and felt rams in Temple City on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Alexandra Sidorenko at her home in Pasadena, CA, on April 11, 2025. Alexandra is the beloved daughter of photographer Anastasia Kiek.
Ebner/Courier
Ava Michelson, 16, of La Canada jumping her horse Capone in preparation for the Annual Flintridge Horse Show at 3:12pm at Flintridge Riding Club in La Canada, Flintridge on April 23, 2025. She is doing one of my favorite sports.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dachshund Fox of 13 years old, a pet of photographer Anastasia Kiek, near her home in Pasadena, CA, on April 11, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A jar of blueberries, a favorite berry of photographer Anastasia Kiek, on the patio of her home in Pasadena, CA, on April 11, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A bicycle, photographer Anastasia Kiek’s preferred mode of transportation, near her home in Pasadena, CA, on April 11, 2025. Riding a bicycle is her favorite activity.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Self-portrait of photographer Anastasia Kiek at her home in Pasadena, CA, on April 11, 2025. Canon is her favorite camera brand.
Photographer & Gallery Editor at PCC Courier
Three years ago, quite by accident, I found myself in the United States. Before that, I had considered this country something unattainable and very distant.
My journey began with event photography in Russia. I have a passion for visual storytelling. I focus on capturing the naturalness of moments and aim to share compelling narratives with audiences.
