PCC students and staff gathered on the Colorado campus Quad to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month with free boba tea and dynamic dance performances by TROPA and Bruin Bhangra music group from UCLA. The event, sponsored by Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice – APIDA Initiatives and CAPE, highlighted the rich cultural diversity within the campus community.

