Anastasia Kiek/Courier
A long line of PCC students and staff waits for free boba tea during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
PCC students and staff gathered on the Colorado campus Quad to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month with free boba tea and dynamic dance performances by TROPA and Bruin Bhangra music group from UCLA. The event, sponsored by Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice – APIDA Initiatives and CAPE, highlighted the rich cultural diversity within the campus community.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC students Parker Lee, majoring in English, and Amanda Carranza, majoring in Speech Language Pathology Assistant and Elementary School Teacher enjoy free boba tea during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Linda Lam, AANHPI Student Success Specialist, Institutional Equity, Diversity and Justice, delivers speech during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by TROPA (Takeru Yoshida, Nathan Samonte
Abbey Cabral, Luis Medina, Monroe Cajanding, Janneah Co, Miguel Bernardo) during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by TROPA during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025. Carinosa Dance Group: Abbey Cabral, Isabelle Del Rosario, Deejay Chowrimootoo.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by TROPA during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025. Carinosa Dance Group: Janneah Co, Miguel Bernardo, Abbey Cabral, Nathan Samonte, Isabelle Del Rosario, Deejay Chowrimootoo.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by TROPA during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025. Carinosa Dance Group: Abbey Cabral, Nathan Samonte, Janneah Co, Miguel Bernardo, Isabelle Del Rosario, Deejay Chowrimootoo.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Map of Asia and Oceania during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by TROPA during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by TROPA during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025. Carinosa Dance Group: Miguel Bernardo, Janneah Co, Nathan Samonte, Abbey Cabral.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Dance performance by Bruin Bhangra music group from UCLA (Rhea Chhabra, Reet Padda, Gurkaran Dhillon, Kabir Rahal, Eshaan Sidhu, Sadia Fyruj, Makheer Singh, Navkarn Cheema) during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC students Alida Sakura Saif majoring in Music and Nina Chiang majoring in Business administration dance during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Participants of the APIDA celebration dance with Bruin Bhangra music group from UCLA during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month Celebration on the Quad at PCC’s Colorado campus on May 8, 2025.
