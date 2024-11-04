Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Joseph Looayza picking up a pumpkin at the Pasadena Pumpkin Patch in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
This gallery reflects how PCC Courier photographers capture the subtle hints of autumn in Southern California, where the season isn’t all golden leaves but more of a gentle transition. Here, fall is a mix of warm tones and lingering greens, with occasional bursts of yellow and orange that hint at the season.
From pumpkins displayed in stores to scattered leaves, it’s a playful interpretation of autumn rather than the classic scenes found elsewhere. Through these images, PCC Courier photographers present California’s unique version of fall—a season that’s more about the spirit than the scenery.
Anastasia Kiok/Courier
Joanna Milian, Pasadena City College Success Center front desk in Building D on the Colorado Campus of PCC, on October 24, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Rosario Flores, 18, of Los Angeles sits on the bench and steps on fallen leaves at the Veteran’s Memorial on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Joseph Loayza taking a photo of an alpaca at the Pasadena Pumpkin Patch in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Living and dying leaves on a tree near the Center of the Arts Building on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
Anastasia Kiok/Courier
Pasadena City College student Napaporn Verojn is in the Success Center, located in Building D on the Colorado Campus of PCC, on October 24, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Eleni Terhune painting a pumpkin for a Diakanos club event at the mirror pools on Pasadena City College’s campus in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Shushan Basmajyan holding a pumpkin at the Pasadena Pumpkin Patch in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
A autumn garland with gift cards attached to it decorate the cash registers at Ralphs’ in Temple City on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
David, father, and Jenny, mother, holding Delaney in her costume as Amy, Grandmother, helps at the Pasadena Pumpkin Patch in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Eizen Yap/Courier
Happy Fall Balloons are for sale at Ralphs’ in Temple City on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Pumpkins at Trader Joe’s on 920 Pico Street in Pasadena, CA, on October 26, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Yellowed leaf of a sweetgum tree on 920 Hudson Ave in Pasadena, CA, on October 26, 2024.
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
Mateo Cortes painting a pumpkin for a Diakanos club event at the mirror pools on Pasadena City College’s campus in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Edward Rangel/Courier
Pumpkin patch at the CVS on Lake and Mountain in Pasadena, California on Thursday October 24, 2024
Eizen Yap/Courier
Rider the golden retriever, 9, of Temple City looks at his owners at the Temple City Library on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
Lluca Newman / Courier Midday sun lighting up the autum colors at Millard Canyon, 26 October, 2024
Eizen Yap/Courier
A squirrel eating a nut it found at the Quad lawn on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
Anastasia Kiek/Courier
Redbud tree in Arlington Garden in Pasadena, CA, on October 26, 2024.
Lluca Newman / Courier Dried up river with a stump in the fall sun at Millard Canyon, 26 October, 2024
Kaylee Pusateri/Courier
A goat sticking its head through the enclosure’s gate at the Pasadena Pumpkin Patch in Pasadena, CA, on October 25, 2024.
Luca Newman / Courier A house hides in the forest at Millard Canyon, 26 October, 2024
Luca Newman / Courier Old shacks in the woods baksing in the fall sun at Millard Canyon, 26 October, 2024
Lluca Newman / Courier Fall leaves littered around exposed roots of a tree at Millard Canyon, 26 October, 2024
