This gallery reflects how PCC Courier photographers capture the subtle hints of autumn in Southern California, where the season isn’t all golden leaves but more of a gentle transition. Here, fall is a mix of warm tones and lingering greens, with occasional bursts of yellow and orange that hint at the season.

From pumpkins displayed in stores to scattered leaves, it’s a playful interpretation of autumn rather than the classic scenes found elsewhere. Through these images, PCC Courier photographers present California’s unique version of fall—a season that’s more about the spirit than the scenery.

