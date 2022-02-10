By: Xavier Zamora Posted on

Long Beach hosts the inaugural Cali Vibes Festival featuring performances by over 80 artists including Sublime with Rome, Soja, Koffee, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Slightly Stoopid, Wu-Tang Clan, and a tribute performance by The Marley Brothers to celebrate what would have been their father Bob Marley’s 77th birthday.

