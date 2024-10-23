Share:

On September 19, 2024, Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a visiting professor from UC Berkeley, delivered a keynote address at Pasadena City College (PCC) during Hispanic Heritage Month, emphasizing the concept of “servingness” in Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).

Garcia highlighted that merely meeting the enrollment requirements for HSI status isn’t enough; institutions must actively create environments where Hispanic and Latine students can thrive both academically and personally. She introduced her servingness framework, which encourages colleges to reform curricula, hire diverse staff, and develop strategic plans focused on truly serving Hispanic students and fostering equity for all minorities.

