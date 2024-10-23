Anastasiia Kiek/Courier
Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar of Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, presents at PCC Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. This event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
On September 19, 2024, Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a visiting professor from UC Berkeley, delivered a keynote address at Pasadena City College (PCC) during Hispanic Heritage Month, emphasizing the concept of “servingness” in Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).
Garcia highlighted that merely meeting the enrollment requirements for HSI status isn’t enough; institutions must actively create environments where Hispanic and Latine students can thrive both academically and personally. She introduced her servingness framework, which encourages colleges to reform curricula, hire diverse staff, and develop strategic plans focused on truly serving Hispanic students and fostering equity for all minorities.
Guests discuss the information on the flyer before a presentation by Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar on Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, at PCC’s Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. This event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Guests take a group selfie before a presentation by Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar on Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, at PCC’s Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. The event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Guests sign in using QR code for a presentation by Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar on Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, at PCC’s Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. This event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Guests enjoy colorful refreshments before a presentation by Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar on Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, at PCC’s Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. This event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Guests engage in discussion before a presentation by Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar on Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, at PCC’s Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. The event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
PCC faculty counselor Desiree Zuniga presents Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a Berkeley professor and scholar on Hispanic-Serving Institutions in higher education, at PCC’s Westerbeck Hall on September 19, 2024. This event marks the beginning of PCC’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
