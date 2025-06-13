Anastasia Kiek/Courier
PCC staff Catarina Gonzalez and Estrella Gutierrez invite autience to sing during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on may 28, 2025.
Students, staff, and guests came together in song during a lively karaoke event at the FYE Pathways Center on May 28, 2025. Courier photographer Anastasia Kiek captured the joy, connection, and community spirit that filled the PCC Colorado Campus.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC staff Catarina Gonzalez and Estrella Gutierrez sing a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC staff Alfredo Martinez sings a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC guest Tony Turner sings a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC staff Bryant Rodriguez and Alfredo Martinez sing a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierBri Marquez and other PCC staff sing a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC student Rudy Martinez, majoring in Socio;ogy sings a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC guests Leslie Turner and Tony Turner sing a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
Anastasia Kiek/CourierPCC students Kirsty Cheung, majoring in Accounting, and Nallive Espadas, majoring in Public Health, sing a song during karaoke event in the FYE Pathways Center on PCC Colorado campus on May 28, 2025.
