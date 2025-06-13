By: Posted on
Students, staff, and guests came together in song during a lively karaoke event at the FYE Pathways Center on May 28, 2025. Courier photographer Anastasia Kiek captured the joy, connection, and community spirit that filled the PCC Colorado Campus.

