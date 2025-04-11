By: Posted on
PCC students, faculty, and staff explored global cultures through cheese at the 3rd Annual Cheese Taste event on March 21 in the Creveling Lounge. Photographer Camille Weinert captured the flavorful moments where food became a bridge between languages, traditions, and communities.

