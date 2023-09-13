By: , and Posted on

With editor-in-chief Samuel Valencia, hosts David and Sol weigh the pros and cons of online learning vs. in-person learning. Topics include high school on Zoom, working from home, and teaching yourself statistics without a professor’s help.

