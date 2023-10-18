It’s almost October 31st! Carve pumpkins with hosts David and Sol, and our editor-in-chief, Sam! Tune in for a quick de-stress and pumpkin carving as they chat about all things Halloween including exorcisms, horror movies, the spirit world, and eerie folklores.
This week there is only a video edition of the podcast, due to its interactive nature! (Carving Pumpkins)
