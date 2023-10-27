With 8 weeks to go out of 16, are PCC students feeling burnout from their classes? Hosts David and Sol are joined by new staff writer Jagger to discuss their struggles balancing classes with other responsibilities. Topics include not showing up to class, never ending TikTok feeds, and what can be done to prevent procrastination.
Audio version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5tF9r0fvwCvTEukUsK04J7?si=63adb82f55b344b0
YouTube version:
