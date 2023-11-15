By: , and Posted on

Joined again by Machu, hosts David and Sol discuss what it’s like preparing for college applications. Is it worth getting a Bachelor’s nowadays, or is it more beneficial to immediately get a job? Topics include applying during high school, balancing multiple jobs, and moving out.

 

Audio version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4MInYctwvYVlyf5NqIgrB5?si=ec6d6699fc2f4da8

 

YouTube:

David Sosa
Latest posts by David Sosa (see all)
Categories: Media, Podcast: Let's Talk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.