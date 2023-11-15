Joined again by Machu, hosts David and Sol discuss what it’s like preparing for college applications. Is it worth getting a Bachelor’s nowadays, or is it more beneficial to immediately get a job? Topics include applying during high school, balancing multiple jobs, and moving out.

Audio version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4MInYctwvYVlyf5NqIgrB5?si=ec6d6699fc2f4da8

YouTube: