Hosts David and Sol discuss the risks of reporting in Mexico for both Mexican and American journalists. How is it that Mexico continues to be the #1 most dangerous place for journalists every year, and why hasn’t anything been done to change that? Link to Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/03/magazine/mexican-journalists-assassinations.html

Audio version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4ttEpXRWEel2GXiJwpDtGW?si=0a42c73d5a7e4aa5

Video: