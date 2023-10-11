Following news of the attack on Israel, hosts David and Sol go over first reactions to the surprise attack carried out by Hamas. What led to the unexpected escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict and how will this affect the rest of the world?
Audio Version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4G78S8WiJ2stgP6Z36tL98?si=c3496ca1b50c4997
YouTube:
