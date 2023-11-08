By: and Posted on

After taking a brief hiatus, hosts David and Sol talk about the struggles of seeking validation. Who do we seek validation from, and why? Topics include showing responsibility to your boss, not socializing at a community college, and wanting validation from strangers.

 

YouTube:

 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/32Cg5Pr1bcRye51jt133Er?si=0e674d552a7f4476

 

 

 

Sol Rodriguez
Latest posts by Sol Rodriguez (see all)
Categories: Media, Podcast: Let's Talk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.