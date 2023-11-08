After taking a brief hiatus, hosts David and Sol talk about the struggles of seeking validation. Who do we seek validation from, and why? Topics include showing responsibility to your boss, not socializing at a community college, and wanting validation from strangers.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/32Cg5Pr1bcRye51jt133Er?si=0e674d552a7f4476
