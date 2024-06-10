By: and Posted on
In his final episode hosting Let’s Talk, David is joined by editor-in-chief Sam to go over a few stories from each section this past semester. On top of highlighting staff writers, they discuss what it was like being at The Courier and the things they will miss most about being in the newsroom.

David Sosa
