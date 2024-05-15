Alongside The Courier’s usual suspects of movie reviewers (Sam, Carlos, and Dante), host David does a deep dive on the summer’s upcoming releases. From Kinds of Kindness to Deadpool & Wolverine, will any of the slated, strike-stricken movies turn out to be any good?
