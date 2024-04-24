By: , and Posted on
In an experimental episode for Let’s Talk, host David moderates a conversation between staff writer Mitch Gaby and co-video editor Kat Poling about voter shaming. With the election just around the corner, how does our two-party system fall short of what’s needed in the U.S.?

 

