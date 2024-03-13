After The Courier took home awards this past Saturday, host David is joined by co-video editor Dante and staff writer Gabriel to discuss this year’s Oscars ceremony. Topics include Oppenheimer sweeping with a whopping seven wins, Jonathan Glazer’s speech, and why Crash is one of the worst Best Picture winners in history.
