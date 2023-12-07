By: , and Posted on

After PCC took away the $200 textbook waiver previously offered to all students, hosts David and Sol, alongside editor-in-chief Samuel, discuss what it was like writing The Courier’s editorial. Additionally, they go over the semester’s best stories

Audio version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2fRWzaU2YIhl6F0INkCRxL?si=01543c63d6724acf

 

Video version:

Sol Rodriguez
Latest posts by Sol Rodriguez (see all)
Categories: Media, Podcast: Let's Talk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.