After PCC took away the $200 textbook waiver previously offered to all students, hosts David and Sol, alongside editor-in-chief Samuel, discuss what it was like writing The Courier’s editorial. Additionally, they go over the semester’s best stories
Audio version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2fRWzaU2YIhl6F0INkCRxL?si=01543c63d6724acf
Video version:
Latest posts by Sol Rodriguez (see all)
- Episode 11: Missing Textbook Waiver - December 7, 2023
- PCC remembers former Courier editor and photographer Michael Watkins - December 6, 2023
- Episode 10: Thanksgiving + Transferring Pt. 2 - November 27, 2023